TURIN — South Lewis forth graders recently participated in FIRST LEGO League Explore Competition at Calcium Primary.
According to the FIRST LEGO League Explore, “teams of students, ages 6-10, focus on the fundamentals of engineering as they explore real-world problems, learn to design, and code, and create unique solutions made with LEGO bricks and powered by LEGO WeDo set.”
South Lewis coach Lisa Monk said each year students are tasked with a new problem to solve.
“This year the theme was Superpowered and students were required to create a better energy journey for our community,” the coach said. “Our students learned about where we get energy, how we use it and the impact of our energy choices. They put this to the test by building a motorized windmill and an energy efficient community with LEGO bricks. It is an opportunity for them to learn to work together as a team and have fun building with LEGO’s. Next year our students can choose to participate in the FIRST LEGO League Challenge team at our middle school.”
The challenge awards denotes excellent problem-solving skills to create a helpful solution to the challenge.
The team, “Windy Windmills,” coached by Mrs. Monks, won the “Core Values Award” demonstrating great teamwork throughout the challenge. The team included Cooper Brown, Avery Monks, Mathew Millard, Kelsey Keefer, Eagan LeVan
The “Epic Electric,” coached by Tina Sullivan, won the “Challenge Solution Award.” The team included Masen Axtell, Silas Luther, Colden Markham, Tobe Sampson, Lauryn Harper and Julianna Rogers
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.