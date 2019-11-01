Lewis Chamber will honor people, businesses of year

LOWVILLE — The Lewis County Chamber of Commerce will celebrate its selections for people and businesses of the year at its annual meeting and awards ceremony to be held on Nov. 6 at Tug Hill Vinyards.
The winners in four categories were selected from those nominated by Chamber members in a survey distributed in August.
The winners for this year’s awards are:
— Gerald Haenlin, Citizenship Award
— Double Play Community Center, Social Responsibility of the Year Award
— Miller’s Meat Market, Innovative Business of the Year
— linkinglewiscounty.com, LLC, Emerging Business of the Year
