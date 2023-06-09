LOWVILLE — During the Lewis County Mental Health Awareness walk, the Lewis County System of Care announced the winner of its logo design contest.
Although the contest was open to all schools in Lewis County, all the entries came from Business and Entrepreneurship I class at Lowville Academy and Central School.
The contest asked participants to create a logo encompassing the way in which the county collaborates to help families and children while tying in the theme of collaboration, communication and helping each other.
Students in Blake Place’s class, Sarah Brandal, Charlie Clemons, Merric Laribee and Jake Rupert all received honorable mention for their designs and Nate Widrick was selected as the overall winner of the contest.
Nate, the son of Barry Widrick and Stacy Kenyon of Lowville, is a senior who plans to study business, economics and political science at Anderson University in South Carolina.
With the phrase, “Lewis County Systems of Care A Place of Family and Community,” with a circle of figures representing people.
“When designing the logo, I knew it had to represent the community as a whole,” said Nate. “By having the figures in the picture be different colors, I was able to portray our very diverse and accepting community, as the people who live in Lewis County are all very different and have their own experiences where they come from.”
Nate’s logo will be used by Lewis County Systems of Care and Community Services for promotional purposes on future publications and merchandise.
