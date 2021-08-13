Lewis Co. OFA seeks nominees for award

LOWVILLE — Lewis County Office for the Aging is seeking nominations for the Randy Streeter Older Adult of the Year Award. Each year, Lewis County Office for the Aging sponsors the award named in honor of the founding director of the agency who held the position from 1974 to 1991.
According to a news release from the agency, Mr. Streeter served as a strong and vocal advocate for all older adults with sincere and faithful dedication.
The award recognizes individual who, out of the goodness of their hearts, give their time and energy to the community and through their service and volunteerism has made a difference in Lewis County.
Nominations are being accepted through Sept. 3.
Nomination guidelines:
— Must be a Lewis County resident, age 60 and over.
— The nominee is someone to look up to; someone who serves as an example.
— The individual has contributed to the overall betterment of the community.
— The nominee has consistently devoted a significant amount of volunteer time to community service through local organizations, groups or through their independent actions that impact the community or older adults.
The recipient will be recognized at the Fall Picnic and Annual Update on Sept. 17 at the Lewis County Fairgrounds Pavilion with a certificate of recognition, a gift certificate and have his/her name engraved on a plaque in the Lewis County Office for the Aging.
To request a nomination form, visit the OFA office at 5274 Outer Stowe St., or call 315-376-5313, Ext. 5.
