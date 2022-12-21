LOWVILLE — The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office held its 14th Annual Shop with a Cop Program Dec. 3.
There were 26 children from Lewis County who participated in the event.
The Lewis County She riff’s Office received donations from area businesses, participating agencies and private individuals for the event.
Lewis County Fire Police Association, Beaver Falls Fire Department, Constableville Fire Department, Harrisville Fire Department, 3G Fire Department, Beta Sigma Phi Xi Delta Sorority, Tontarski Inc., Wal-Mart, State Farm Insurance Agency — Tom Spaulding, Kaitlyn Wood Photography, Vinny’s Pizzeria, Fun Paddle Auction, Marks Farms LLC, OTIS Products Inc., Renzi Food Service, Drift Day Spa and many Lewis County residents.
The following agencies participated in the event were fire departments from Beaver Falls, Castorland, Constableville, Croghan, 3-G, Harrisville, Lowville, Lyons Falls, Martinsburg, New Bremen, Port Leyden and Turin along with Lewis County Search and Rescue, Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, Lewis County Probation Office, Lewis County Emergency Management, Lowville Police Department, New York State Police, New York State Court Officers, New York State Parole, New York State Forest Rangers and New York State Department of Environmental Conservation.
The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office expressed thanks everyone involved in making this year’s Lewis County Shop w/a Cop program a success.
