LOWVILLE — The Lewis County Agricultural Society has announced the appointment of Matt O’Connor as president and Patrick Kelly as vice president to the Board of Directors.
Mr. O’Connor follows in the footsteps of his father, Dr. Harry O’Connor, who served as the president of the Lewis County Agricultural Society, which operates the annual county fair, for 28 years.
Susan Berrus and James Randall will remain in their positions of secretary and treasurer, respectively.
Outgoing president Doug Hanno, who served in the position for eight years, will stay on the board as a director, along with new associate directors Jamie Cook, John Scoville, Zachary Sitko, Gabe Sullivan and Ryan Wood. Outgoing vice president Kevin Kent will also remain on the board and is vice chair of the entertainment committee.
