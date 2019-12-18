LOWVILLE — The counties with the most snowmobiles registered around the state are not where the highest number of accidents could be found during the 2018-2019 season. For those statistics, you have to do what sledders do: follow the snow.
The large numbers of snowmobile enthusiasts drawn to the Tug Hill and Adirondack trails was noted as one of the contributing factors to the high number of accidents in those areas compared to the rest of the state by Nicole Unser, snowmobile unit director for the state Office of Parks, Recreation and Historical Preservation to area law enforcement officials last week.
Of the 160 accidents reported statewide between Apr. 1, 2018 and March 31, 2019, about 20% occurred in Lewis County, the second highest number in the state at 27.
Only Herkimer County surpassed Lewis with 47 accidents during the season, 41 of which were in the town of Webb alone.
On the other end of the spectrum Herkimer and Lewis counties registered about 3,000 and 1,800 sleds, respectively, while in Erie and Oneida counties, the numbers were about 6,200 and 5,900, as reported in early March by state Parks and Recreation.
Herkimer and Lewis Counties ranked first and second in the state for the number of fatal accidents as well.
While there were seven snowmobile-related deaths in Herkimer County, six of which were in Webb, and four in Lewis County, the percentage of accidents that were fatal those two counties, however, was the same at 48.9% each.
Jefferson and St. Lawrence counties both had two accidents and no fatalities.
Across the state, over half of the accidents involved sledders colliding with “fixed objects,” including trees, rocks, embankments, ditches and a dock, most often caused by travelling at unsafe speeds.
It was noted by the Parks and Recreation team that alcohol was likely to have been a factor in more than the 21 accidents the statistics indicated because many accidents aren’t reported until the following day when the drivers have sobered up.
Speeding was the primary cause of 16 of the 21 fatalities state wide, too, however alcohol played a role in eight of those accidents.
Currently, Ms. Unser said, there are currently no legal restrictions on people who have lost their licenses to drive from driving snowmobiles.
Thin ice, reckless driving, failure to yield right of way, debris, and failure to negotiate a turn each caused one death.
The majority of snowmobile accidents statewide, 43%, happened between noon and 6 p.m. but 54% of fatal accidents took place between 6 p.m. and midnight.
The final accident and fatality statistics for the season compiled by the Snowmobile Unit were presented by Ms. Unser at the meeting held in Constableville on Dec. 11 which provides law enforcement professionals the opportunity to share data, information and to engage with state-level officials in preparation for the current season ramping up.
Law enforcement agencies represented at the meeting included the State Police, State Park Police and Sled Unit, Forest Rangers, DEC Police, Police from Webb and Rome, the State Snowmobile Association, and the sheriff’s offices in Lewis, St. Lawrence, Oswego, Madison, Oneida Counties along with various state, county and town officials and department heads.
The annual meeting, first started 16 years ago, was hosted by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office and the Snowmobile Unit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.