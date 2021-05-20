LOWVILLE — The Lewis County Community Services Department opened channels to seek the opinions of county residents this week in order to formulate their annual Local Service Plan.
The department has again created an anonymous online survey to help fulfill its mission to ensure access to help programs relating to mental health, substance abuse and developmental disability challenges for county residents in 2022.
According to a news release supplied by the department, the plan is revisited every year to update the local priorities based on community needs and available services.
The survey is also a key source of information used to create a list of accomplishments the department hopes to achieve in the coming year as well as a number of checkpoints, or “benchmarks,” along the way to ensure it is heading in the right direction toward those goals.
Community Services Director Patricia Fralick along with Transitional Living Services Executive Director Maureen Cean and Clinical Director Melanie Saber and the home school coordinator for the South Lewis Central School District spoke to county legislators on the Health and Human Services Committee on Tuesday about the plan and answered questions about mental health service delivery in the county.
“We solicit information from everyone so that we have a lot of voices,” Mrs. Fralick told the committee, but what she has seen over the past four years is that what often keeps people from getting mental health treatment is inconsistent or unavailable transportation, challenges “obtaining qualified professionals” for mental health providers, addiction and the stigma surrounding mental health issues.
“There’s a million reasons why people cannot seek treatment. They’re embarrassed. It isn’t accepted. They’re judged. They’re held to (be) the worst of the worst. That is probably one of the biggest barriers and challenges we as a community really need to look at. You don’t want to talk about it. You don’t want to look at it. Sometimes you see things but it’s not socially acceptable to talk about it,” Mrs. Fralick said.
Virtual and telephone visits helped bring more people in for mental health services during the pandemic than before, according to Ms. Cean, because “there’s no risk of seeing someone they know in the office or being seen going in or out of the office, so there’s potential to combat the stigma issue.”
Lewis County Manager Ryan M. Piche asked questions relating to the response time and procedures used by Transitional Living Services when someone is in urgent need of mental health services.
“What happens when somebody’s at home, they start feeling overwhelmed, like, ‘I need services?’ What happens and what level of services are available to our community?” Mr. Piche asked panel members from Transitional Living.
Ms. Saber said anyone, whether or not a client, can use TLS services during business hours by walking-in or calling-in at any time including after hours when a local clinician is on-call. She said non-clients are referred for services if needed which can take a number of weeks to get an appointment.
“I think that’s the part we hear about,” Mr. Piche responded, “Yes, you’ve made a referral, but thirty minutes ago you were in crisis, now you’ve got a referral for six weeks from now.”
In the case of someone who has attempted suicide and comes to the clinic from the hospital, the wait is between one and five days for an appointment.
Long delays for mental health services have been driven in part by staffing issues, according to the panel; however, two practitioners will be back on the staff going into the summer.
These are the kinds of issues addressed through the plan.
After being approved by the county Community Services Board, the plan will be submitted to state agencies focused on mental hygiene: the Office of Addiction Services and Supports, the Office of Mental Health and the Office for People with Developmental Disabilities.
Members of the board include service providers and people who use the services, along with other community members.
Paper surveys are available to the county Department of Social Services at 5274 Outer Stowe St., Northern Regional Center or Independent Living at 7632 N. State St., Behavioral Health and Wellness Center at 7550 S. State St. and the Credo Community Center at 7714 Number Three Rd.
To participate in the survey online go to http://wdt.me/LewisServices.
All surveys must be completed and returned by May 28.
For more information, contact Mrs. Fralick at 315-376-5858
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.