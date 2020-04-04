LOWVILLE — The April Board of Legislators meeting will be held on Tuesday via a teleconference to respect social distancing measures.
People are invited to participate in the public hearing scheduled by calling, emailing or mailing comments in advance to be read to the legislators and into the record at the meeting.
The public hearing concerns a local law increasing the yearly salaries of the county manager and director of human resources positions to $100,284 and $83,000, respectively. The county manager increase will be retroactive to Jan. 1, while the new salary for the human resources director will go back to Jan. 22.
The new salaries will go into effect 45 days after the adoption of the local law and any other legal obligations are met.
Via an executive order, Gov. Andrew Cuomo offered municipalities four public meeting options to ensure transparency while allowing for the social distancing.
County Manager Ryan Piche said while they don’t yet have the technology necessary for the public to be able to call in to listen to this meeting, they are working on making it possible for future meetings.
To see all of the resolutions to be voted upon on Tuesday, go to www.lewiscounty.org.
According to information provided by Cassandra Moser, clerk of the board, public comments can be submitted to her via email at cassandramoser@lewiscounty.ny.gov, by phone at 315-376-5356, or by mail to the Lewis County Board of Legislators, 7660 N. State St., Lowville, NY 13367.
