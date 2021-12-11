LOWVILLE — In an effort to be more effective in gathering state-level support for legislation that benefits the county’s interests, the Lewis County Board of Legislators will be hiring a professional lobbyist group. Promoting rules related to all-terrain vehicles will be a big part of the group’s focus.
Park Strategies LLC, of Albany, will be paid $5,000 monthly, totalling $60,000 for the year, to “represent, advocate and provide local government perspectives” to state decision-makers with particular attention to motorized recreation-favorable legislation and economic development issues.
“They will do anything that comes up that we want advocacy for ... but the main reason we’re interested is because of ATVs,” County Manager Ryan M. Piche said. “There are sometimes issues that are more specific to us and as a small county, it would be nice to have a group that ... could give us a little more attention.”
The group will not replace the engagement of the Association of Counties nor the Healthcare Association for the county-owned Health System and the specialized lobbying assistance and guidance those organizations provide, but the company is expected to help the county gain some traction with state influence on other topics.
Various board members have gone to Albany over the years to try to get ATV/UTV-oriented legislation more support, and a number of resolutions advocating on issues of interest to county tax payers have been sent to Albany. The efforts haven’t done much to change minds or help the county meet its goals.
“For years we’ve been told that some of the reforms we think would make a difference are not supported in Albany, but from our perspective all the way over in Lowville, Albany is kind of inscrutable, so what does that really mean?” Mr. Piche said. “I think these guys are really going to help us identify where the road blocks are and ... at least we’ll have a better understanding of the process and why some of our ideas aren’t more widely accepted.”
The lobbyist group could also help fine-tune the county’s strategy to achieve its goals, including pinpointing where there is more room for negotiations and when an apparent dead end is exactly what it seems to be.
Mr. Piche said Park Strategies can also help with questions surrounding grant applications, broadband initiatives, state budgeting impacts on the rural county — anything on which the board wants the county’s stance emphasized and recognized at the state level, or on which the county has questions about the state’s position.
The company, which was created in 1999 by former U.S. Sen. Alfonse M. D’Amato, R-N.Y., submitted a “detailed cost proposal and scope of services and deliverables” relating to engaging the state Legislature, the Division of Budget and the Governor’s Office, among other agencies to further the county’s goals, according to a resolution passed by county legislators at the board’s Tuesday night meeting.
ATV/UTV-friendly legislation “is an important issue that we often fight alone,” Mr. Piche said.
“This is not a statewide issue — it’s certainly a niche issue — but we feel that with the Adirondack Park Agency and the amount of land that is controlled by the (state Department of Environmental Conservation), if our vision is going to go any further we do need the state,” Mr. Piche said.
This is not the first time the county has engaged a lobbyist group’s services, Mr. Piche said, and there are many other counties in the state that do the same.
After the success of the joint economic impact study of the snowmobiling industry in a number of north country counties, there was some discussion of joining forces — and finances — with other counties focused on motor recreation tourism to hire the lobbyist group. But that never went very far, Mr. Piche said, although Lewis County is ultimately hoping for some “regional buy-in.”
“Our thought process is, ‘Let’s give it a try for one year and see where our results are,’” Mr. Piche said. “It’s certainly not a long-term commitment at this point. It’s really kind of exploratory to see if we can make some progress, and if we do, it might be something worth continuing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.