Lewis County finalizes 2023 budget

Lewis County’s tentative 2023 budget was finalized with unanimous legislative approval in a special meeting Tuesday evening. Graphic provided

LOWVILLE — During a special board meeting Tuesday evening, Lewis County legislators approved the $59.28 million budget for 2023 crafted by county manager and budget officer Ryan M. Piche and treasurer Eric J. Virkler.

The budget, which does not raise the tax rate for property owners — $7.54 per $1,000 of property value — is balanced with a $13.8% anticipated increase in revenue including more money collected from property taxes because of an increase in the combined taxable value of properties in the county; increased sales tax projections; and an increase in payments in lieu of taxes from renewable energy projects among others.

