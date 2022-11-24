LOWVILLE — During a special board meeting Tuesday evening, Lewis County legislators approved the $59.28 million budget for 2023 crafted by county manager and budget officer Ryan M. Piche and treasurer Eric J. Virkler.
The budget, which does not raise the tax rate for property owners — $7.54 per $1,000 of property value — is balanced with a $13.8% anticipated increase in revenue including more money collected from property taxes because of an increase in the combined taxable value of properties in the county; increased sales tax projections; and an increase in payments in lieu of taxes from renewable energy projects among others.
During the public hearing prior to the approval of the budget, Jonathan W. Miller, president of the Lewis County Historical Society board, asked legislators for $15,000 in addition to the $35,000 budgeted for next year after apologizing for “not figuring out a way to deal with it before now,” at the final stage of the budgeting process.
“Let me sort of cut through things and be blunt. We need your help. We need more money particularly with respect to operational costs,” he said, noting that much of the society’s funding is restricted to projects. “But what we have come to learn as we look at ourselves, there just comes a point with operational costs where we need money to function. You can’t function, essentially, entirely as a volunteer organization.”
Mr. Miller said the historical society, a “nonprofit, educational institution,” has been “preserving and promoting the stories and artifacts” of the county’s history for more than 100 years and more recently housing and curating the county’s documents while helping researchers and members of the public “wade through” the collection for the information they need.
Eight members of the society’s board attended the meeting in support of the request.
Later in the meeting, Lowville district legislator Richard A. Chartrand made a motion to honor the society’s request using some of the money in the board’s discretionary fund this year for a one-time $15,000 allocation. The board approved.
Amending the tentative budget to include the additional amount could have delayed the budget’s approval slated for later in the meeting, Mr. Virkler explained on Wednesday, so using money that would have made its way into the already healthy general fund if not used by the end of the year made more sense, even though the actual payment will take place next year.
Representatives for the libraries around the county — allocated $40,000 again next year — and Cornell Cooperative Extension — receiving $336,600 up from $320,000 — thanked the board members for their work and the funding to continue their own efforts.
