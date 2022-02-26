LOWVILLE — With millions of dollars being invested in county-owned buildings and projects planned to improve quality of life and increase the workforce and private investment in Lewis County, officials have decided it’s a good time to have a fund talk with legislators.
County Treasurer Eric J. Virkler and Manager Ryan M. Piche gave a presentation during the monthly Finance and Rules Committee meeting last week that made clear the amount of money reserved in each county fund and from where that money came, as many projects are about to move out of planning phases..
“This is how Eric and I philosophically look at county finances when we have these types of conversations about big picture stuff. We’re having this conversation today because we’re on the verge of some big financial decisions,” Mr. Piche said.
Some of those decisions were finalized during a special board meeting Thursday night, when five contracts were awarded for the construction of the Highway Department buildings and full renovation of the Outer Stowe Street building that houses human services offices. The contracts total roughly $15.9 million, well under the anticipated $20 million bond.
The board also approved the purchase of the former Glenfield Elementary School for $315,000.
Mr. Piche narrated the first slide in the presentation which showed a graphic of two buckets of theoretical money.
The operations budget bucket, which holds $55 million worth of spending, is funded by property, mortgage and sales taxes and other revenue “that are continually feeding into county operations.”
“It’s appropriate that this side of county finances is conservative, efficient and sustainable and obviously, we need legislator oversight on that aspect,” the county executive said, adding that the county is “lucky” to be able to afford a “second bucket of county finances — that is our capital and community projects.“
“This (bucket) requires board leadership because Eric and I can put together a budget but we can’t decide bond money and we can’t decide to do capital projects. You guys have to decide that,” Mr. Piche told legislators.
Payments in lieu of taxes, or PILOTs fill the second bucket, most notably from large renewable energy companies with projects in the county; stimulus funds that have been distributed since the COVID-19 pandemic began; and fund balances and sales tax in excess of budgeted amounts used for operations.
“We should be able to grow this without affecting property tax rates because this is extra,” Mr. Piche said, “This doesn’t need to be sustainable because it’s for one-time expenses.”
Mr. Virkler reviewed the end of year pre-audit balances in the county funds, starting with the $24.3 million in the general fund.
Part of the general fund is a reserve fund for unanticipated economic challenges, targeted to be 10%, or $14 million of the total annual expenses — based on the county’s $55 million budgeted expenses and about $90 million for the Lewis County Health System, totaling roughly $140 million.
“This is double conservative because the hospital is already holding 10% of their expenses in reserves,” Mr. Piche said. “Theoretically, if we just wanted to hold 10% of our expenses it would be $5.5 million, so we’re being extra conservative.”
Mr. Virkler and Mr. Piche noted that there are programs under discussion that could be paid for with the $11.3 million excess in the general fund, including $2.5 million for recreation projects and $500,000 for building a facility for homeless people. They said it might also make sense to cut down on the amount reserved for the Health System.
“To me it doesn’t make sense just to sit on that money,” Mr. Virkler said. “Maybe we should be using it for some good things.”
“That’s food for thought as much as anything,” Mr. Piche added. “If there are projects we’re thinking about, we have the funds available to do them.”
OTHER COUNTY FUNDS
A total of $7.7 million has been set aside for the capital reserve fund over the past few years.
The fund includes the first half of the county’s $5.2 million federal American Rescue Plan funding, $2.57 million, which has “very recently” started to be used, Mr. Virkler said. The funding will be put to work on increasing high speed broadband access and addressing the lack of child care in the county, among other projects.
Some of the capital reserves will be used over the next two years, including $486,000 for the new highway garage and $210,000 for the human services building renovations, which keeps the amount bonded for the projects at $20 million or less. Another $1.6 million is targeted for 2021 facility improvement payments.
The solid waste fund, which had $610,000 at the end of the year is expected to be brought down to a targeted level when the facility’s construction project is completed.
“Our original plan when we were at the precipice of investing in the new system down at Solid Waste was to bring our fund balance down to around $200,000 because we had such strong receipts,” Mr. Piche said. “Even during construction we have not had to drop that fund balance down, which is why we remain really confident that even though the scale house project is going to come in at more than we had wanted, we can still pay cash for it and our fund balance will remain in secure position.”
The overall theme of the presentation was that the county’s finances are strong in part because of the $2.17 million in PILOT income Mr. Virkler estimated for 2023, which will be used to cover the anticipated $800,000 to $1 million bond payment for the construction projects and the $575,000 existing debt payment for the addition to the County Court House completed in 2008. The construction project bond payment is expected to be finalized during the board’s Tuesday meeting.
“We’ve tried to build a firewall. We keep our operations funded by sales tax, property tax, mortgage tax,” Mr. Piche said. “This stuff (PILOT money) is not forever. It’s not consistent. It’s one-time payments as long as those wind mills or those solar panels are there. You’ve built that firewall so that you have the capacity to do either capital projects for the county or investments in the community.”
He added if the board wants to use some of the “excess” funds into operations to increase support for some budgeted programs, that can be done.
