LOWVILLE — The Lewis County legislature will be holding a special meeting at 5 p.m. Tuesday in order to be updated on the multi-million-dollar capital project to rehabilitate the county building on Outer Stowe Street.
Representatives of C&S Engineers, Inc., who were scheduled to give a presentation during the last round of committee meetings Tuesday, will be addressing the full board to present their concept development report for the “Facilities Improvement Project.”
According to the notification shared by Clerk of the Board Cassandra Moser, Double Play’s Community Center will also be discussed.
A proposed resolution approving the latest tentative agreement and final agreement with the United Public Service Employees’ Union regarding the Sheriff’s Road Patrol Unit will be addressed.
The proposed agreement will last four years beginning Jan. 1 this year. The tentative agreement was agreed upon on May 27 and accepted by the union’s employee membership on June 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.