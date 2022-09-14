LOWVILLE — Each year, a 4-H/FFA youth can apply for an “Enhancement Show Calf.” The Enhancement Calf is a yearly tradition in Lewis County allowing a youth to be awarded and own their first registered dairy calf. This award is made possible by the Dairy Industry Building as well as the Lewis County Dairy Enhancement Committee.
This year, four Lewis County youth exhibitors; Peyton Taylor, Maverick Maciejko, Kendra Lehman and Tanner Koberling were awarded their own registered calves to show at the 2022 Lewis County Fair and prepared their calves for showing for months.
Peyton Taylor, a sophomore at Beaver River Central School, was awarded a red and white holstein named Ms. Pavany-Luck-Red or “Luck.” Fair week started off strong for Peyton and Luck, when they won the senior clipping contest on July 18. Peyton and Luck placed second in the winter yearling conformation class and third in the showmanship on July 22.
“Overall, it was a great week and I am already looking forward to next year,” explained Peyton.
South Lewis Middle Schooler, Maverick Maciejko, showed his enhancement calf for the first time at the 2022 Lewis County Fair. In years past, Maverick was helping others and learning the behind-the-scenes jobs. Maverick and his calf Parkview Joyride Shiloh, “showed very well and got a lot of ribbons,” said Maverick. “I like being in the dairy barn all day.”
He is already excited to show next year.
Kendra Lehman, who is in 11th grade at Beaver River Central School, has been showing animals at the fair for four years. Kendra received a Jersey calf named Snooki. In the past, Kendra showed her families animals which were registered Holsteins. This year she eared a blue ribbons in the 4-H and open divisions.
After receiving a Brown Swiss enhancement cow named Fairy, Tanner Koberling, a senior at Beaver River Central School, practiced leading Fairy around the barn yard to ensure she showed well. In the show Tanner said he, “was very proud of how she did as she got first in her class and honorable mention for junior champion.”
