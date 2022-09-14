LOWVILLE — Each year, a 4-H/FFA youth can apply for an “Enhancement Show Calf.” The Enhancement Calf is a yearly tradition in Lewis County allowing a youth to be awarded and own their first registered dairy calf. This award is made possible by the Dairy Industry Building as well as the Lewis County Dairy Enhancement Committee.

This year, four Lewis County youth exhibitors; Peyton Taylor, Maverick Maciejko, Kendra Lehman and Tanner Koberling were awarded their own registered calves to show at the 2022 Lewis County Fair and prepared their calves for showing for months.

