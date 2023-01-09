LOWVILLE — After a year of gaining input from the community, the Lewis County Chamber of Commerce and Naturally Lewis, the economic development agency for the county, are launching a restructured, improved membership program, the Member Investor Network.
“It’s an effort to pool programing between the two agencies,” said chamber director Kristen Aucter. “There will be new and improved membership opportunities.”
“We are forming a new 501c (nonprofit agency) Naturally Lewis to merge the economic development and the chamber,” said Brittany L. Davis, executive director of Lewis County Economic Development and Naturally Lewis. “This is the first step in restructuring.”
Mrs. Davis said the nonprofit should be launched in June.
There are three Member Investor Network membership plans available to businesses and organizations in Lewis County and surrounding areas —
Engage, Evolve and Impact. In addition to these, community members have the option to be involved through the Belong contribution.
“As part of our future partnership, the new Member Investor Network is not just about businesses getting perks for being members, it’s about developing businesses and, in turn, investing in economic and community development for the future of Lewis County” Mrs. Davis said in a statement.
The Engage membership, at an annual cost of $130, provides information and ways to be more connected. The Evolve membership, $300 annually, offers support services to assist with growth. The Impact membership, $1,000 annually, aids organizations seeking to invest and influence growth in the community.
Mrs. Daivs pointed out the businesses will have opportunities for marketing and business development.
“It’s the best of the chamber and the best of economic development under one roof,” she said. “Kind of a Chamber 2.0.”
The Lewis County Chamber of Commerce, established in 1945, has always been a tool for communication and collaboration — a mechanism for cooperative success, according to a news release.
“The Chamber is intended to serve its members in the most beneficial way possible. We know that there is room for improvement and our community deserves an organization that is willing to innovate and to try new things in the name of a healthier business economy” Nick Mir, chair of the chamber board, said in a statement.
According to Mrs. Aucter, the chamber will continue to support community events such as Riverfest and conferences for business owners.
“Under the Naturally Lewis umbrella there will be a committee dedicated tourism development and promotion,” she said. “The partnership through the Member Investor Network is the first step of a really incredible shift to streamline efforts and provide more support to businesses in Lewis County.”
Naturally Lewis and the Lewis County Chamber of Commerce will be holding public information sessions to discuss the Member Investor Network and future organizational partnership. For more information on the Member Investor Network contact 315-376-3014 or email kaylee@naturallylewis.com.
