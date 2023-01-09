Business network to launch in Lewis County

LOWVILLE — After a year of gaining input from the community, the Lewis County Chamber of Commerce and Naturally Lewis, the economic development agency for the county, are launching a restructured, improved membership program, the Member Investor Network.

“It’s an effort to pool programing between the two agencies,” said chamber director Kristen Aucter. “There will be new and improved membership opportunities.”

