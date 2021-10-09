LOWVILLE – The Lewis County Chamber of Commerce will host its annual meeting and award dinner Nov. 4 at the 3 Willows Event Center, 3950 Route 12, Lyons Falls. This year’s event is sponsored by AES Energy.
Awards presented will include the Emerging Business of the Year to West Martinsburg Mercantile; The Spirit of Lewis County to Good Morning Realty; Innovative Business of the Year to Tug Hill Artisan Roasters; and Community Citizenship Award to Ashley Waite.
There will also be a silent auction. Dinner reservations are $35 per person and include dinner, a swag bag and a door prize entry. To reserve your seat online visit wdt.me/ChamberReserve.
For more information, contact the Chamber at admin@lewiscountychamber.org, call 315-376-2213, or visit the Chamber website.
During the evening, the Chamber will honor members for reaching membership milestones and present annual awards based on nominations provided by the community.
Those interested in sponsoring the 2021 event or donating to the silent auction or swag bags should visit wdt.me/ChamberSponsor.
