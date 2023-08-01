LOWVILLE — The Lewis County clerk’s office, 7660 N. State St., and the Department of Motor Vehicles, 7513 E. State St., will be closing early on Thursday.
According to a news release issued by clerk Jake Moser, customers must arrive before 2 p.m. for most services in either office and pistol license transactions must be received by the clerk’s office no later than 2:30 p.m.
