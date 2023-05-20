Lewis County Community Pride Picnic set for June 4

LOWVILLE — The Lewis County Pride Committee will be hosting the fourth annual Lewis County Pride Picnic from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 4, at the Lewis County Fairgrounds Pavilion, 5485 Bostwick St. This event kicks off LGBTQ Pride Month in Northern New York and is free and open to the community.

This year, the committee has planned for a community resource fair, food, games, raffles, a DJ, and an arts and craft fair.

