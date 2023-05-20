LOWVILLE — The Lewis County Pride Committee will be hosting the fourth annual Lewis County Pride Picnic from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 4, at the Lewis County Fairgrounds Pavilion, 5485 Bostwick St. This event kicks off LGBTQ Pride Month in Northern New York and is free and open to the community.
This year, the committee has planned for a community resource fair, food, games, raffles, a DJ, and an arts and craft fair.
“This is the 4th Pride Picnic we have held in Lewis County and we always have such a great turnout by local families and friends,” said Hilary Avallone, the LGBT program manager at ACR Health. “We plan to continue to showcase the loving and supportive community that exists here. It seems that each year gets a little harder for the LGBTQ community — with the past year being one of the hardest, with increased efforts to nationally dismantle access to affirming health care and inclusive spaces. This event serves as a chance for the LGBTQ community, their families, their neighbors and their allies to come together and be there for each other.”
The Q Center, a program and safe space for LGBTQ Youth in Northern and Central New York as well as the Mohawk Valley, recently opened a permanent location in Watertown. This year’s event is sponsored by Northern Regional Center for Independent Living — NRCIL, the Q Center at ACR Health, Lewis County Pride and Planned Parenthood of the North County New York.
Most Pride events are held in June to commemorate the anniversary of the Stonewall Rebellion in New York City on June 28, 1969, which most historians consider to be the birth of the modern LGBT movement. At the time, police raids on bars catering to LGBT patrons were common, but that night, the patrons of the Stonewall Inn fought back. While historical accounts of the night vary, the violent response ignited a national firestorm of activism that brought new visibility to the struggle for LGBT equality.
For more information, reach out to Lewis County Pride on Facebook.
