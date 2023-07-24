LOWVILLE — Without one large population center, the Lewis County approach to planning and infrastructure can, in some cases, appear to be to treat the county as a very spread-out city with a number of villages and hamlets serving almost like neighborhoods, each with their own character and needs.
The countywide Complete Streets Initiative is one of those cases.
“We believe that our streets should be safe, accessible, and enjoyable for everyone,” according to the news release on the initiative issued by the county Planning and Community Development Department. “Imagine a place where pedestrians, cyclists and motorists can seamlessly coexist. A Complete Street is precisely that! It’s a roadway designed to cater to all users, irrespective of their mode of transportation.”
To make that happen, the department wants to get the perspectives of residents, visitors and business owners as well as organizations and local governments.
The results of an online public survey and feedback from an Aug. 8 open house will inform the initiative’s recommendations and create a blueprint for projects across the county along with an assessment of the condition of streets and sidewalks in all of the 11 population centers in the county and public transportation needs the release said.
The short anonymous online survey, accessible from the Planning Department’s web page on lewiscountyny.gov, asks about the state of sidewalks, pathways and roads for walking and bicycle riding; traffic condidtions; the availability of shade in walking areas and crosswalks; lighting and the level of safety for walking and riding bicycles on local streets; and a number of questions relating to school-age children that do or perhaps could walk or ride a bicycle to and from school.
A significant motivator for Complete Streets programs is to encourage exercise as a normal part of everyday life instead of driving everywhere, leading to a healthier and happier population.
“It’s important we change the perspective we take on physical activity,” said Mark Fenton, the nationally renowned Complete Streets speaker and community planner that led a number of walking tours around villages focused on making streets more walkable and ride-able in 2018 and 2019. “People are so busy all day and feel so exhausted when they get home that they think they’ve had exercise they haven’t actually had. It’s a challenge but we need to be honest about our truly active time in a day.”
Since his visit, organized and paid for by the Tug Hill Commission, many villages applied for and received small grants to add benches, picnic tables and other items to public streets and parks.
Complete Streets projects have also been included in Lowville’s applications for the state’s large Downtown Revitalization Initiative grant, Lyons Falls’ successful NY Forward state grant awarded earlier this year and has been a focal point in the discussion of the state of health of county residents.
The county Public Health Department’s 2022 assessment indicated that Lewis’ population has a higher obesity rate at 38.2% than the regional average of 37.9% and state average of 27.6%, which contributes to a number of other health issues, including diabetes and heart conditions.
“The goal is to make the active choice the easiest choice for somebody to make and the most attractive choice for them to make,” said Public Health Director Ashley Waite during a presentation of the health assessment findings to legislators last year on embracing Complete Streets principals.
The committee evaluating and compiling the information gathered includes representatives of the county Public Health, Planning and Highway departments, the state Department of Transportation and the Beaver River Central school safety officer with technical expertise provided by Barton & Loguidice.
The committee’s recommendations will be forwarded to the county board and a Complete Street Design Guidelines manual will be provided to municipalities that choose to participate.
“It is the overall goal not only to plan and design complete streets through policies, but to provide our municipalities with the tools they need to implement these simple principles to ensure safe access for all persons who use their streets,” the release said.
The Complete Streets Open House will be held in the fabrication laboratory at the Lewis County-JCC Education Center, 7395 East Road from 4 to 7 p.m.
