LOWVILLE — Executive Director of the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Lewis County, Michele Ledoux, was honored with the New York State Senate Commendation Award.
State Sen. Joseph A. Griffo, R-Rome, presented Mrs. Ledoux with a plaque and a “special commendation coin,” according to information provided by his office.
“It is a great pleasure to present a New York State Senate Commendation to Michele in recognition of her exceptional commitment and dedication to her community and the region,” Sen. Griffo said in a statement.
“Michele has been a strong supporter, advocate and promoter of local and New York State agriculture and has played a vital role in improving the lives of individuals, families, businesses and communities throughout Lewis County and the North Country,” he said.
Through her decades of work, Mrs. Ledoux continues to support and promote agriculture — from maple to beef — and the people dedicated to farming throughout the north country.
The commendation “recognizes exceptional people who have made a lasting contribution to their community.”
Michele Ledoux, executive director of the Lewis County Cornell Cooperative Extension, was selected for a state Commendation Award for which she was recently given a plaque and a “special commendation coin” by state Sen. Joseph A. Griffo, R-Rome. Provided photo
