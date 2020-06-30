LOWVILLE — A Lyons Falls man accused of giving incorrect information in order to buy a weapon was arraigned via Skype by Judge Daniel R. King in Lewis County Court on Friday.
Brandon Hoffert, 35, was arraigned on a charge of felony first-degree falsifying business records.
Mr. Hoffert is accused of having falsified a document when attempting to buy a rifle from Dolhof Hardware in Lyons Falls on March 18.
He allegedly claimed on the transaction document there were no orders of protection against him knowing there is such an order.
He will return to court on Sept. 11.
Aleea J. Ortlieb, 33, of Lowville, pleaded guilty to felony third-degree burglary.
Knowing she was banned from Walmart on Route 12 in Lowville because of a previous theft incident, Ms. Ortlieb admitted she stole from the store on April 11.
The plea also satisfied a February petit larceny charge in the Village of Lowville.
Ms. Ortlieb will be sentenced on July 10.
Joe T. Vessels, 55, of Sulphur, Okla., was given a conditional discharge and required to pay $250 in court fees and surcharges after he completed a year of interim probation without incident.
On May 3, 2019, Mr. Vessels pleaded guilty to felony fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance for having methamphetamine he planned to sell in June 2018 in the town of Denmark.
