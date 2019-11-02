LOWVILLE — A village woman was sentenced to state prison for the third time on felony drug charges by Judge Daniel R. King in Lewis County Court on Friday.
Antoinette M. Cassoni, 34, was sentenced to three years in state prison after she finishes the time she owes for parole from previous sentences, followed by two years of post release supervision and $375 in court fees and surcharges.
On Oct. 11, Ms. Cassoni pleaded guilty to felony third-degree unlawful manufacturing of methamphetamine, admitting she had the materials to make meth in her East State Street home that were found by the parole department.
She was sentenced as a second felony offender for two prior felony convictions for criminal possession of a controlled substance in 2016 and 2018.
In other court action Friday:
Kori J. Tucker, 27, Glenfield, pleaded guilty to felony third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance in a plea deal that is likely to see him sentenced to three years in state prison in his Dec. 13 sentencing.
Mr. Tucker’s plea also satisfies the felony third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance charge under the same May 8 indictment as the sale charge and felony second-degree criminal mischief from a separate incident as well as a number of pending charges in the towns of Watson and Greig.
On Jan. 29, Mr. Tucker admitted he sold heroin at his home in Greig to an “informer.”
Natalie Weaver, 26, Adams, pleaded guilty to fifth-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance in exchange for a sentence expected to be six months in county jail followed by five years of post release supervision.
Ms. Weaver admitted to selling LSD, commonly known as “acid,” to an undercover officer at the moe.down music festival held in Turin on July 5, and was originally given two counts of the charge.
Sentencing for Ms. Weaver will be held on Jan. 10.
Kelsey A. Perretta, 24, Boonville, pleaded guilty to second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, an A-II felony, in a deal that has her sentenced to drug court.
If Ms. Perretta successfully completes the drug court rehabilitation program, the charge will be reduced to third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and five years of probation with credit for her time in drug court.
If she is unsuccessful, she will be sentenced to four years in state prison followed by five years of post release supervision.
The A-II felony charge carries a maximum sentence of 12 years in state prison.
Ms. Perretta admitted that there were 18 ounces of methamphetamine in the Elm Street, Port Leyden home she shared with codefendant Charles W. Whitcher. She said she was in the process of moving out of that house when the Lewis County Drug Task force made the arrest.
Ms. Perretta had also been charged with felony third-degree unlawful manufacturing of methamphetamine.
Brian D. Williams, 28, Port Leyden, pleaded guilty to felony operation of a motor vehicle while intoxicated in exchange for being entered into a drug court contract for the next year.
If Mr. Williams is successful, his charge will be reduced to misdemeanor DWI and if he does not successfully complete drug court, he will be sentenced to one year in county jail followed by three years of conditional discharge and the felony will remain on his record.
On Apr. 6 at about 11:30 p.m., Mr. Williams admitted he was driving on State Route 12 after he had been drinking and that he had a blood alcohol content of 0.23 percent in the town of Leyden.
He had previously been convicted of misdemeanor aggravated DWI in 2013.
Jason R. Hatcher, 39, Lowville, pleaded guilty to a felony sex offender registry violation in a deal that is likely to see him sentenced to three weekends in jail followed by three years of conditional discharge in his Dec. 13 sentencing proceeding.
Hatcher failed to re-register as a level 1 sex-offender by a mail-in form in July 2018 and with the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office in March.
In 2007, Hatcher was convicted of third-degree rape for having sex in June and July 2006 with a 14-year-old girl.
Shannon M. Ayers, 39, Harrisville, was sentenced to one year in county jail with credit for time served after his probation was revoked for failing to report to his probation officer twice.
Shawn L. Exford, 28, Lowville, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor third-degree assault in exchange for what is expected to be a sentence of three years of probation in his Jan. 10 sentencing.
Mr. Exford was originally charged with felony second-degree assault by Lowville police for hitting a woman in the head with a burning Yankee Candle, causing the candle jar to break and the victim to be knocked unconscious on Aug. 20.
Jennifer E. Cook, 45, Lowville, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor fifth-degree welfare fraud and was sentenced to a one-year conditional discharge and $50 in court fees and surcharges in a plea deal.
Ms. Cook was originally charged with two counts of felony fourth-degree welfare fraud.
She has paid full restitution and is disqualified for benefits for one year.
Ronnie Westbrook, 31, Indianapolis, Ind., pleaded guilty misdemeanor third-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument reduced from the 11 counts of felony first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument and one count of felony fourth-degree grand larceny with which he was originally charged.
Mr. Westbrook admitted he used 11 counterfeit $100 bills in Walmart, Lowville, to pay for merchandise on Sept. 3.
This guilty plea also satisfies grand larceny and forgery charges in St. Lawrence County.
Mr. Westbrook will be sentenced on Nov. 15 and will be required to pay $1,100 in restitution and ordered not to return to Walmart.
He will be returned to Indiana on a state warrant to face federal charges.
