LOWVILLE — Because of a prior felony offense, a Glenfield man was sentenced to state prison by Judge Daniel R. King in Lewis County Court on Friday.
Damion R. Dennee was sentenced as a second felony offender to 2½ years in state prison followed by two years of parole and $375 in court fees and surcharges.
On Oct. 11, Mr. Dennee pleaded guilty to felony third-degree unlawful manufacturing of methamphetamine.
Mr. Dennee was sentenced to four years in state prison on the same charge in 2017 and was still under post-release supervision at the time of his latest arrest.
Kori J. Tucker, 27, Glenfield, was sentenced to three years in state prison and will be sent through the 90-day Willard Drug Treatment program.
If Mr. Tucker is successful, he will complete what remains of his sentence on parole.
On Nov. 1, Mr. Tucker pleaded guilty to felony third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance which satisfied the felony third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance charge and felony second-degree criminal mischief charges as well as a number of other pending charges in the towns of Watson and Greig.
“I’ve been trying to do good and stay in treatment on my own, and I understand now I need a long-term treatment program,” Mr. Tucker told the judge on Friday.
Mr. Tucker is also required to pay $110 in restitution and $375 in court fees and surcharges.
James E. Carr, 34, Boonville, pleaded guilty to third-degree attempted criminal possession of a weapon and driving while his ability was impaired by drugs, both felonies.
In his Feb. 14 sentencing proceeding, he is expected to be sentenced as a second felony offender to 1½ to 4 years in state prison for the driving charge and 1½ to 3 years on the weapons charge, to be served at the same time.
On July 27, Mr. Carr admitted he was driving on Railroad Street in Port Leyden after having used heroin, methamphetamine and naloxone, and that he “tried” to possess a Ruger weapon at that time.
The original sheriff’s office news release on the incident alleged a 9 mm handgun was found in the vehicle.
Derek K. Marshall, 30, an inmate in the Oneida Correctional facility, Rome, pleaded guilty to felony third-degree burglary.
During his Jan. 24 sentencing, he is expected to be given 2½ to 5 years in state prison as a second felony offender to be served concurrently with his sentence in Oneida.
On May 19 at about 8:20 p.m., Mr. Marshall admitted he entered Riverside Motors in Martinsburg with the intention of committing a crime.
Xavier T. Polk, 33, Boonville, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, admitting that he had MDMA, known as “ecstasy,” in his possession when he was in a car accident in the town of Turin on Aug. 25.
He was originally charged with felony fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Mr. Polk is likely to be sentenced to one year in county jail on Feb. 28.
Bail was set for David A. Baxter at $10,000 cash and $15,000 bond. He is being held for violating probation and is considering a plea deal on meth making charges from May.
A number of welfare fraud cases were also heard by Judge King. All of these convictions make the people involved ineligible for personal social services benefits for one year.
Krista Wenstrom, 34, Lowville, pleaded guilty to felony fourth-degree welfare fraud in a plea deal that is likely to have her sentenced to five years of probation on May 8.
Assistant District Attorney Mark R. Lemieux said he would consider the request made by Ms. Wenstrom’s lawyer to reduce the charge to a misdemeanor if she pays the $1,145 in restitution from her sentencing proceeding.
Ms. Wenstrom had a prior conviction for fraudulently getting benefits for which she wasn’t entitled between December 2018 and February 2019.
Corey Baxter, 35, Glenfield, pleaded guilty to felony fourth-degree welfare fraud, admitting that in December 2018, he received more SNAP, or food stamp, benefits than he should have by giving incorrect income information.
If Mr. Baxter pays $4,855 still due in restitution before his May 8 sentencing proceeding, the charge will be reduced to a misdemeanor.
Codefendants Timothy J. Carman, 38, and Jennifer M. Chapman, 37, both of Lyons Falls, each pleaded guilty to misdemeanor fifth-degree welfare fraud.
If they pay the $1,397.24 in restitution due before sentencing on March 27, they will both be put on a one-year conditional release. However, if they can’t pay the restitution, they will both be put on probation for three years.
Mr. Carman was put on one year of interim probation in July for stealing a vehicle in January.
Andrea Cullop, 34, Glenfield, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor fifth-degree welfare fraud.
If she is successful paying $1,008 in restitution by her March 24 sentencing, she will be put on one year of conditional discharge. If restitution is not paid that time, Ms. Cullop will be sentenced to three years of probation.
Rachel Leonard, 27, Utica, pleaded guilty to fifth-degree welfare fraud, a misdemeanor, in a deal that had her put on one year of condition discharge and $50 in court fees and surcharges.
Ms. Leonard has already paid $1,477 in restitution.
Jennifer L. Gilbert, 38, Fonda, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor fifth-degree welfare fraud and is likely to be sentenced to three years of probation and $2,525 in restitution during her March 6 sentencing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.