LOWVILLE — Two Lewis County residents each successfully completed a year of interim probation and were given their agreed-upon reduced sentences by Judge Daniel R. King in the Dec. 6 County Court session, while two drug dealers pleaded guilty in deals that will see them sentenced to state prison.
Henry J. Kraeger, 62, of Port Leyden, successfully completed his year of interim probation, a part of which was addiction treatment.
He was sentenced to five years of probation with credit for the year he has already completed and the payment of $2,820 in court fees, surcharges and fines. His driver’s license also was revoked for one year.
In Dec. 2018, he had pleaded guilty to felony driving while his ability was impaired by a combination of drugs and alcohol, misdemeanor second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle, misdemeanor reckless driving and a speeding violation. Originally, he also was charged with 25 other traffic violations.
Mr. Kraeger’s charges related to a July chase that started on Murphy Road in Lyonsdale and reached speeds of more than 90 mph. The pursuit ended when Mr. Kraeger lost control of his vehicle and landed on an embankment.
Bryan J. Martin, 27, of Sweeney Road, Greig, successfully completed one year of conditional discharge for felony aggravated driving while intoxicated and aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle, earning a reduction of both charges to misdemeanors.
He was sentenced to three years of probation with credit for the one year he has completed, 100 hours of community service, $1,550 in fines and court fees, a one-year suspension of his driver’s license, and he will be required to install an ignition interlock devise on vehicles he drives in the future.
Mr. Martin already had paid $5,000 in restitution.
In Feb. 2018, Mr. Martin caused a two-vehicle crash when he turned left in front of an oncoming truck while driving drunk.
Scott A. Dailey, 39, of Port Leyden, was sentenced to six years in state prison followed by five years of post-release supervision.
On Oct. 11, he pleaded guilty to second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A-II felony, which satisfied all of the original charges against him, including felony third-degree unlawful manufacture of methamphetamine, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor, promoting prison contraband, and multiple aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle charges in multiple towns.
On April 7, at his Kerwin Road home, Mr. Dailey had 112.2 grams of meth when law enforcement went into the residence on bench warrants for vehicle and traffic violations and a criminal possession of a controlled substance charge from a 2018 incident.
He was sentenced as a second-felony offender for felony convictions in 2005 and 2014.
Jacob T. Farney, 28, of Lowville, pleaded guilty to third-degree criminal sale of a narcotic in a deal that is likely to see him sentenced to eight years in state prison followed by three years of parole.
Mr. Farney admitted he had sold heroin and fentanyl to a police informant in the town of Watson on Jan. 18, although District Attorney Leanne Moser noted he “may not have known it at the time.”
He was originally also charged with felony criminal possession of a controlled substance and was indicted by a grand jury in May.
Judge King said he will consider mandating Mr. Farney to the Willard Rehabilitation program which allows participants to complete their sentences on parole after completing the 90-day program.
Sentencing for Mr. Farney will be on Jan. 10.
Kellie A. Waugh, 33, of Carthage, is anticipated to be sentenced to two-to-six years in state prison followed by three years of parole after pleading guilty to felony operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
She admitted that she was driving on State Route 26 in the town of Denmark on Oct. 13 after drinking made her “incapable of operating a vehicle as a reasonable and prudent driver.”
Ms. Waugh had also been charged with failure to obey a police officer, refusal to take a breath test, drinking alcohol in a motor vehicle on a highway, first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and speeding.
She was previously convicted of misdemeanor DWI in June 2010 and of felony DWI in Jefferson County on Sept. 2018.
Sentencing in Lewis County for Ms. Waugh will be on Jan. 10, however, because she was participating in the Drug Court program in Jefferson County, she is now also at risk of being sentenced to two-to-six years in prison in that county, too, and is scheduled to appear in court there on Thursday.
Eric M. Koster, 20, of South State Street, pleaded guilty to felony fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and was sentenced to five years of probation, a six-month suspension of his driver’s license and $375 in court fees and surcharges.
In February and March, Mr. Koster was given several charges including felony fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, and two separate counts each of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and second-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia, both misdemeanors.
The Lewis County Probation Department contacted the police after discovering methamphetamine, marijuana and packaging material at Mr. Koster’s home.
