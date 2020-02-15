LOWVILLE — A Croghan man guilty of making meth was sentenced to state prison by Judge Daniel R. King in Lewis County Court on Friday,
David A. Baxter, 51, was sentenced to three years in state prison as a second felony offender followed by two years of parole. He is also required to pay $375 in court fees and surcharges and will have his drivers license suspended for six months.
Mr. Baxter pleaded guilty to felony third-degree methamphetamine making on Jan. 24.
Judge King agreed to recommend Mr. Baxter to the six-month boot camp-like “shock” rehabilitation program that could reduce Mr. Baxter’s time in prison if he successfully completes it.
Mr. Baxter has multiple prior felony convictions including a 2010 violent conviction for second-degree assault in 2010 for punching and kicking his wife and wrapping a telephone cord around her neck in front of their two children. He was also convicted of driving while intoxicated in 2013.
In this case, he admitted he had the materials to make meth with the intention to do so when he was in a vehicle driven by codefendant Patricia L. O’Donnell that was stopped by law enforcement on May 17 in the town of New Bremen.
Brian S. Coe, 28, was sentenced to 2½ years in state prison followed by three years of parole for felony strangulation and one year in jail each for child endangerment and probation violation charges. Mr. Coe will serve all three sentences at the same time.
He had reluctantly admitted to putting his hands around the neck of his victim in front of a child in his town of Leyden home in May, saying, “I have no reason to believe it did not,” when he pleaded guilty on Dec. 13.
With the strangulation, Mr. Coe also violated the terms of his probation for a misdemeanor DWI conviction in Boonville.
In April 2018, Mr. Coe was charged with child endangerment and in May 2017 he faced assault and other charges in a “domestic incident.”
Daniel M. McLoughlin, 33, Sandy Hook, Conn., was sentenced to 2½ years in state prison and a year of parole and the payment of a $50 court fee. He had already paid full restitution of $445 and forfeited $451.
He pleaded guilty to one count of felony fifth-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance at the moe.down music festival in Turin on July 5.
He admitted he sold LSD, often referred to as acid, to undercover officers at the festival.
Judge King agreed to send Mr. McLoughlin to the Willard Rehabilitation Program. If he successfully completes the 90-day program, he will be allowed to complete his sentence on parole.
Shawn L. Exford, 28, Lowville, was sentenced to three years of probation and the payment of $250.
He pleaded guilty to misdemeanor third-degree assault on Nov. 1, for hitting a woman in the head with a burning Yankee Candle, causing the candle jar to break and the victim to be knocked unconscious on Aug. 20.
An order of protection was issued on the victim’s behalf.
Duncan C. Kelley, 20, Carthage, was pleaded guilty to petit larceny, a misdemeanor as part of a deal that is likely to be sentenced to three years of probation.
Mr. Kelley admitted he stole three cross bows and a knife in the town of Pinckney on Nov. 18.
He was originally charged with felony third-degree burglary by state police.
Sentencing for Mr. Kelley will be on April 24.
Erica M. Landrum, 30, Glenfield, pleaded guilty to felony fourth-degree welfare fraud.
Ms. Landrum admitted she didn’t report all of her income to receive SNAP benefits between April 1 and Dec. 31, 2018. If she pays full restitution of the over $1,000 in benefits she received but for which she was not eligible before her May 8 sentencing proceeding, she will be put on interim probation. If she does not pay full restitution, she will be sentenced to five years of probation.
Ryan R. Evans, 39, admitted violating the drug court contract he entered in Dec. 2018, having tested positive for three different drugs at different times while in the program and not participating in the treatment program as agreed in the contract.
At the time he was recommended to drug court, he pleaded guilty to felony operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and felony aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle admitting he drove while intoxicated, knowing his license had been revoked, on Route 12 in the town of Leyden in April 2018.
He is likely to be sentenced to two to six years in state prison in his March 13 sentencing.
He requested via his attorney to be sent to the Willard Rehabilitation Program, however, because Judge King said Mr. Evans hasn’t taken responsibility for his actions, he is not sure he will be willing to mandate the program.
Mr. Evans had prior DWI convictions in Herkimer County in 2008 and Oneida County in 2012.
