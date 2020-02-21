LOWVILLE — In Lewis County Court on Friday:
Duncan C. Kelley, 20, Carthage, pleaded guilty to petit larceny, a misdemeanor, as part of a deal that is likely to result in a sentence of three years of probation.
Mr. Kelley admitted he stole three crossbows and a knife in the town of Pinckney on Nov. 18.
He was originally charged with felony third-degree burglary by state police.
Sentencing for Mr. Kelley will be on April 24.
Erica M. Landrum, 30, Glenfield, pleaded guilty to felony fourth-degree welfare fraud.
Ms. Landrum admitted she didn’t report all of her income to receive SNAP benefits between April 1 and Dec. 31, 2018. If she pays full restitution of the more than $1,000 in benefits she received, but for which she was not eligible, before her May 8 sentencing proceeding, she will be put on interim probation. If she does not pay full restitution, she will be sentenced to five years of probation.
Ryan R. Evans, 39, admitted violating the drug court contract he entered in Dec. 2018, having tested positive for three different drugs at different times while in the program and not participating in the treatment program as agreed in the contract.
At the time he was recommended to drug court, he pleaded guilty to felony operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and felony aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle admitting he drove while intoxicated, knowing his license had been revoked, on Route 12 in the town of Leyden in April 2018.
He is likely to be sentenced to two to six years in state prison in his March 13 sentencing.
He requested via his attorney to be sent to the Willard Rehabilitation Program, however, because Judge Daniel King said Mr. Evans hasn’t taken responsibility for his actions, he is not sure he will be willing to mandate the program.
Mr. Evans had prior DWI convictions in Herkimer County in 2008 and Oneida County in 2012.
