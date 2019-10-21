LOWVILLE — In Judge Daniel R. King’s Lewis County Court on Friday, a New Bremen man was sentenced to state prison after pleading guilty to the highest-possible drug charge, an A-2 felony, on Sept. 6.
Matthew J. Farnsworth, 39, New Bremen, was sentenced to five years in prison followed by five years of parole as part of his plea deal. He also is required to pay $375 in court fees and surcharges.
Judge King agreed to recommend Mr. Farnsworth for participation in the shock incarceration program based on information provided by the probation department.
Mr. Farnsworth will only become eligible for the boot camp style substance abuse treatment program after serving two years of his sentence.
In September he had pleaded guilty to second-degree criminal possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon to Judge King, admitting that he had 109 grams of meth and a Marlin .30 caliber bolt action rifle in his home when it was searched by the county Drug Task Force on March 8.
Alicia N. Babcock, 25, pleaded guilty to two counts of felony third-degree unlawful manufacture of methamphetamine in a deal that is likely to see her sentenced to 1 1/2 years in state prison followed by a year of parole.
Ms. Babcock admitted that she had various materials needed to make meth in August 2018 in the town of Croghan and on April 5 in the town of Watson.
Ms. Babcock will be sentenced on Nov. 15.
Daniel M. McLoughlin, 33, Sandy Hook, Conn., pleaded guilty to one count of felony fifth-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, a plea deal reduction from the original three counts of felony third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance levied against him.
At the moe.down music festival in Turin on July 5, Mr. McLoughlin admitted he sold LSD, often referred to as acid, to undercover officers.
He is expected to be sentenced to 2 1/2 years in state prison followed by one year of parole on Jan. 24.
Mr. McLoughlin’s attorney, Timothy J. Kirwa, requested he be mandated to the Willard Drug Treatment program, however, Judge King said he couldn’t guarantee the request would be honored.
William C. Deamer, 46, Harrisville, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor criminal contempt, a reduction of the felony first-degree criminal contempt with which he was originally charged. The plea also satisfies the second-degree harassment violation lodged against him for the same incident.
He admitted that he threatened his wife, told her she deserved to die and pulled his arm back as if to strike her while in their Pine Lane home on the evening of Aug. 7, in violation of a protection order she had against him.
In September 2018, Mr. Deamer was put on three years of probation, also for criminal contempt, which he violated by drinking and ignoring the order of protection against him.
He is expected to be sentenced to 330 days in county jail during his Nov. 1 sentencing proceeding.
This was Mr. Deamer’s third criminal contempt charge for violating the protection order for his wife in three years.
Mark J. Brown, 50, of Watertown, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor petit larceny and was sentenced to time served and the payment of $4,565 restitution and $250 in court fees and surcharges.
Mr. Brown admitted he took $5,750 from Robert Clements to do a roofing job in the town of New Bremen on Aug. 28, 2018, and bought materials but failed to complete the agreed-upon work.
He was originally charged with felony third-degree grand larceny.
Mr. Brown faces a similar charge in Jefferson County for a separate incident.
Ryan B. Hoban, 33, Branchville, N.J., pleaded guilty to felony fifth-degree attempted criminal sale of a controlled substance in a plea deal that is likely to have him sentenced to five years of probation, the payment of restitution and the revocation of his driver’s license in his Jan. 24 sentencing proceeding.
He also is required to forfeit $709.
Mr. Hoban admitted that he tried to sell MDMA to an undercover police officer during the moe.down music festival on July 5 in Turin.
Justin L. Pettinati, 35, Putnam Valley, pleaded guilty to felony fifth-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance in a plea deal that anticipates Mr. Pettinati being placed on interim probation for one year on Jan. 10, as well as being required to pay $120 restitution and forfeiting $3,271 as well as his 2013 Toyota Tacoma.
Mr. Pettinati admitted to trying to sell psilocybin, or “magic” mushrooms, to an undercover officer on July 5 at the moe.down music festival in the town of Turin.
Derek W. Bond, 29, Montgomery Center, Vt., was sentenced to one year of conditional discharge and payment of a $500 fine, $170 restitution and $250 in court fees and surcharges.
He also surrendered $615 worth of seized assets.
Mr. Bond pleaded guilty in September to misdemeanor fourth-degree criminal sale of marijuana, admitting that he had sold marijuana to an undercover police officer at the moe.down music festival on July 6 in Turin.
