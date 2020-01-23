LOWVILLE — Judge Daniel R. King sentenced a Watertown man to prison Thursday in Lewis County Court for selling drugs, while another man pleaded guilty to making meth. Both have prior violent felony convictions.
Xavier T. Rose, 29, was sentenced to six years in state prison followed by three years of parole for selling cocaine in the town of Denmark after meeting up with someone “near” Stewarts in the village of Copenhagen on Nov. 8, 2018. He is also required to pay $220 restitution and $375 in court fees and surcharges.
He pleaded guilty to felony third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance on Nov. 15.
Mr. Rose was sentenced as a second felony offender whose prior felony was violent. His conviction on Aug. 8, 2009 was for second-degree robbery in Jefferson County, after he admitted to robbing the Stewarts in Philadelphia with a gun twice.
He is also facing a drug possession felony charge in Jefferson County, the sentence for which he will serve at the same time as his Lewis County sentence.
David A. Baxter, 51, Croghan, pleaded guilty to felony third-degree methamphetamine making in a plea deal that is likely to have him sentenced to three years in state prison followed by two years of parole during his Feb. 14 sentencing proceeding.
Judge King agreed to recommend Mr. Baxter to the six-month boot camp-like “shock” rehabilitation program that could reduce Mr. Baxter’s time in prison if he successfully completes it.
Mr. Baxter has multiple prior felony convictions including a 2010 violent conviction for second-degree assault in 2010 for punching and kicking his wife and wrapping a telephone cord around her neck in front of their two children.
Baxter admitted that he had the materials to make meth with the intention to do so when he was in a vehicle driven by codefendant Patricia L. O’Donnell that was stopped by law enforcement on May 17 in the town of New Bremen.
Ms. O’Donnell, 34, of Lyons Falls, was sentenced to 1½ years in state prison followed by one year of parole and participation in the Willard Drug Rehabilitation Program on the charge of felony third-degree attempted meth making.
On the felony driving while under the influence of drugs charge, she was sentenced to serve 1 to 3 years in prison at the same time as the first sentence.
If she is successful in the 90-day Willard program, Ms. O’Donnell will complete her sentence under parole supervision.
She is also required to pay $375 in court fees and surcharges and will have her driving license revoked for one year.
When she pleaded guilty to the charges in November, she admitted to having the materials to make methamphetamine in her vehicle while driving on State Route 812 in the town of New Bremen on May 17.
She had previously been convicted of aggravated driving while intoxicated in 2010.
Taylor B. Denee, 22, Glenfield, was sentenced to five years of probation after pleading guilty to felony manufacturing of methamphetamine on Nov. 15, when she admitted to having the materials to make meth discovered through a warranted search when she was in a town of Watson home on April 14.
Ms. Dennee’s driving license will be suspended for six months and she is required to pay $375 in court fees and surcharges.
Ryan B. Hoban, 33, Branchville, N.J., was sentenced to five years of probation and the payment of a $50 court fee after pleading guilty to felony fifth-degree attempted criminal sale of a controlled substance on Oct. 18, admitting that he tried to sell MDMA to an undercover police officer during the moe.down music festival on July 5 in Turin.
Mr. Hoban paid $231 restitution and was allowed to keep his drivers license because of “exceptional circumstances” at work, Judge King said.
Cody D. Marolf, 26, Turin, pleaded guilty to felony driving while intoxicated for which he is expected to be sentenced to one year of interim probation.
On Sept. 22 at about 12:44 a.m. after drinking enough to impair his ability to drive “reasonably and prudently,” he was driving on Utica Boulevard in Lowville.
He had previously been convicted of misdemeanor DWI on July 25, 2018, in the town of Denmark.
Venus S. Edmister, 44, of Ontario County, pleaded guilty to felony fourth-degree grand larceny in a plea deal that is likely to have her sentenced as a second felony offender to 1½ to 3 years in state prison in her Feb. 28 sentencing.
She also violated probation in her home county in a case with similar charges for which she is expected to be sentenced to one year in county jail to run concurrent with the first sentence.
Ms. Edmister admitted she stole a ring between Oct. 16 and Nov. 14 in the town of Montague. The ring was valued at more than $1,000 and was recovered.
Alysa I. Ortlieb, 36, was sentenced to a conditional discharge for misdemeanor welfare fraud and petit larceny, the payment of a $50 court fee and disqualification for personal public assistance benefits for one year.
The full $2,017 restitution was paid prior to her Jan. 10 plea.
Derek A. Dolan, 25, Port Leyden, was classified as a Level 2 sex offender and must remain on the registry for 30 years.
Dolan was sentenced to six months in county jail, followed by 10 years of probation, and the payment of $1,425 in court fees, surcharges and fines on Jan. 10 after his December guilty plea to possession of a sexual performance by a child for having a video with children younger than 16 years old performing sex acts in his possession on April 8 at his home.
