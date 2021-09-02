LOWVILLE — A Watson man admitted Friday in Lewis County Court to trying to strangle a woman earlier this year.
Isaac P. Juby, 24, pleaded guilty before Judge Daniel R. King to felony attempted strangulation, a lesser felony than the original charge of second-degree strangulation, and was put on one year of interim probation to be followed by a year of straight probation.
On March 7 at about 12:20 p.m., Mr. Juby applied pressure to the throat of a woman causing “a brief loss of consciousness.”
If he is not successful in completing the terms of his interim probation, he could be sentenced to up to four years in state prison.
Final sentencing was scheduled for Aug. 12, 2022.
James J. Lynch, 31, of South State Street in Lowville, was sentenced to one year in county jail and the payment of $375 in court fees and surcharges.
Mr. Lynch pleaded guilty to fifth-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance on Feb. 26 but failed to show up for sentencing on two previous court dates and has been charged in other incidents since.
Because he has already been in county jail for a few months, Judge King said that sentencing him to the 4 years in state prison, as was possible under the charge, would only result in a few months more of incarceration.
“This is going to hopefully give you a chance to get clean and sober,” the judge said to Mr. Lynch, also telling him, “When you’re clean and sober you’re a very nice person.”
James R. Chapman, 25, of Lyons Falls, pleaded guilty to fourth-degree criminal mischief and endangering the welfare of a child, both misdemeanors, in exchange for a sentence of 60 days in county jail followed by three years of probation.
Mr. Chapman admitted to using a BB gun on March 24 in the town of Leyden to shoot out the windows of a parked vehicle at Sullivan’s Trailer Park for which he was originally charged with felony criminal mischief.
He is required to pay $500 in restitution and $300 in court fees and surcharges.
The BB gun will be destroyed and an order of protection has been issued for the victim.
Tanner C. Ortlieb, 23, of Lowville, pleaded guilty to violating the terms of his probation when he was stopped for driving while intoxicated in 2020.
Mr. Ortlieb was convicted of felony second-degree burglary in 2017 and was sentenced to five years of probation.
Since the violation, however, Mr. Ortlieb was “doing well,” Judge King said, before reinstating his probation under the same terms.
William B. Shutts, 33, of Lyons Falls, formerly of Forrestport, pleaded guilty to third-degree manufacture of methamphetamine and second-degree misdemeanor criminal use of drug paraphernalia, both felonies, and was put on one year of interim probation.
Mr. Shutts admitted that on Oct. 4, he had various items in his possession to make methamphetamine as well as items to be used for packaging.
He had been stopped by Lewis County sheriff’s deputies for a traffic violation when the items were discovered.
If Mr. Shutts successfully completes the interim probation without incident, the felony convictions will be vacated and misdemeanors will stand. If he is not successful, he could face up to two years in state prison followed by two years of post-release supervision.
Mr. Shutts will return to court on Aug. 12, 2022 for final sentencing.
Robert K. Nagy, 33, of Port Leyden, successfully completed drug court and was sentenced to four terms of three years of probation to be served concurrently with credit for his Drug Court year.
Mr. Nagy had four DWI charges reduced to misdemeanors. He is required to pay $808 in court fees and surcharges and a $500 fine for each conviction, totalling $2,000.
An interlock device is required on his vehicle.
Michael A. Trombley, 39, of Edwards, formerly of Harrisville, pleaded guilty to the reduced charge of misdemeanor petit larceny and is expected to be sentenced to three years of probation on Dec. 3 when he returns for his sentencing proceeding.
He was originally charged with felony third-degree burglary.
Cameron S. Paris, 31, completed one year of interim probation on a felony third-degree grand larceny charge from 2020.
As a result, that charge was reduced to misdemeanor petit larceny for which he was sentenced to three years of probation, a $1,000 fine and $50 in court fees and surcharges. He had already paid full restitution.
Mr. Cameron is currently in the Drug Court process in Jefferson County.
TJ Scott Parker, 33, of Lake Placid, successfully completed a year of interim probation resulting in his felony DWI conviction being vacated and replaced with a misdemeanor DWI conviction.
He was sentenced to three years of probation, the payment of a $1,000 fine, $445 in court fees and surcharges and he must install an ignition interlock device.
His probation will be transferred to Essex County where he lives and works.
