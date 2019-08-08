LOWVILLE — A sex offender in the village who failed to update his registration in October was sentenced to a total of two years in county jail by Judge Daniel R. King in Lewis County Court on Aug. 2.
Andrew J. Bennett, 29, pleaded guilty to two counts of felony sex offender registration violation and was sentenced to one year in county jail for each count, to be served consecutively.
Bennett also was required to pay $375 in court fees and surcharges.
In other court activity:
Lori J. Durham, 62, Lyons Falls, was sentenced to five years of probation, payment of $450 of restitution and $375 in court fees and surcharges as expected from her July 5 plea deal.
Ms. Durham pleaded guilty to fourth-degree grand larceny related to incidents between Sept. 19 and Oct. 19, in which she stole cash and products valued at about $3,955, when she was an employee of Greig Store in the town of Greig.
Wendy M. Maccue, 42, Croghan, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor fifth-degree welfare fraud, a reduction from the original charges that included offering a false instrument, third-degree grand larceny and third-degree welfare fraud, all felonies, and was sentenced to one year of conditional discharge and community service as part of the plea deal.
Mrs. Maccue already had paid restitution with her husband and co-defendant, Scott N. Maccue, totaling $3,365.
She is disqualified from receiving benefits for one year.
Scott N. Maccue, 47, Croghan, pleaded guilty to a disorderly conduct violation, down from the two felonies originally charged: third-degree grand larceny and third-degree welfare fraud.
Like his wife and co-defendant, Wendy M. Maccue, he was sentenced to one year of conditional discharge and cannot receive public assistance for one year.
Jason E. Woodhouse, 31, appeared before Judge John H. Crandall and pleaded guilty to felony aggravated driving while intoxicated.
Mr. Woodhouse admitted to being intoxicated when he drove on Shady Avenue in the village on April 21, with a blood alcohol content of 0.23 percent.
Originally, he also had been charged with felony second-degree DWI with a prior conviction in the past 10 years.
In March 2017, Mr. Woodhouse was convicted of driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content of 0.13 percent.
He is likely to be sentenced to five years of probation in his Aug. 29 sentencing proceeding.
William J. Ferris, 44, Schenevus, successfully completed one year of interim probation that resulted in the reduction of the charge to which he pleaded guilty, felony criminal sale of a controlled substance, to fifth-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, which is a lower-level felony.
Mr. Ferris was sentenced to a total of five years of probation, which will be transferred to Otsego County, with credit for the completed interim year.
He also was required to pay $375 in court fees and surcharges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.