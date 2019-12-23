LOWVILLE — A Harrisville man pleaded guilty to strangling in Lewis County Court with Judge Daniel R. King on Friday.
David B. Best, 49, Harrisville, pleaded guilty to felony second-degree strangulation and misdemeanor criminal obstruction of breathing and was put on one year of interim probation.
If he successfully completes the probation period without violation, the felony charge will be reduced to a misdemeanor. If he is unsuccessful, he will serve 2 1/2 years in state prison followed by three years of probation.
According to information provided by District Attorney Leanne Moser, Mr. Best had “put pressure to the throat and neck, making it difficult to breath and caused bruising and pain with swallowing” for the victim.
Although Mr. Best did not agree with those facts, in his own words, he said he “held her down by her throat” and also admitted obstructing her breathing. The incident took place at 10: 30 p.m. Sept 14.
Mr. Best will return to court on Dec. 18, 2020.
Derek A. Dolan, 25, Lowville, pleaded guilty to felony possession of a sexual performance by a child.
As part of his plea deal, Mr. Dolan is expected to be sentenced to six months in county jail followed by 10 years of specialized supervision and SORA registration during his Jan. 10 sentencing proceeding.
On April 8 at 8:15 a.m., Mr. Dolan admitted he had a video with children younger than 16 years old performing sex acts, confirming both the name of the video and what was depicted.
Russell X. Miller, 54, Number Four Road, pleaded guilty to two counts of felony third-degree manufacturing of methamphetamine.
As part of his plea deal, Mr. Miller is expected to be sentenced on Feb. 28 as a second-felony offender to three years in state prison followed by two years of parole and a six-month driving license suspension.
Mr. Miller admitted he had the products to make meth, including lab equipment, precursors, chemicals and solvents on Aug. 30 and 31, 2018, in the town of Croghan and in the town of Watson on April 5.
His plea satisfied other charges filed at the time of the two incidents.
He is the last of four codefendants to plead guilty.
Ryan M. Tiff, 35, Carthage, pleaded guilty to felony third-degree unlawful manufacturing of methamphetamine.
He admitted he had the materials to make the drug on his property on Nov. 4, 2018, discovered when authorities responded to a fire at a different structure on the same property.
Sentencing for Mr. Tiff is scheduled for Feb. 28.
Russell K. Clary, 40, was sentenced as a second-felony offender to 2 1/2 to 5 years in state prison, the payment of $17,859 in restitution and $375 in court fees and surcharges.
In September he pleaded guilty to felony third-degree grand larceny, admitting he cashed forged checks at the request of other people in exchange for some of the money in 2018.
This turned out to be part of a large-scale scam being perpetuated by the people who solicited Mr. Clary to cash the checks, District Attorney Leanne Moser said.
Mr. Clary’s first felony conviction was in September 2015 for fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance for which he did three years in state prison followed by one year of post-release supervision.
Darick R. Brand, 30, Lowville, was sentenced to two years in county jail for felony third-degree attempted burglary, misdemeanor second-degree possession of prison contraband and probation violation.
In September, Mr. Brand admitted to going to the Lowville Walmart on July 23, to steal merchandise, knowing he had been banned from the store.
He also admitted to having prescription drugs that didn’t belong to him while in county jail on the evening of Sept. 11.
Daniel L. Joslyn, 29, Rome, pleaded guilty to felony third-degree burglary in a deal that is likely to have him sentenced to 2 1/2 to 5 years in state prison as a second-felony offender, and the payment of $500 restitution in court on Jan. 14.
On May 19, Mr. Joslyn admitted he went in Riverside Motors, state Route 12, Martinsburg, intending to steal cash.
Patrick E. Mitchell, 43, Harrisville, pleaded guilty to felony second-degree attempted burglary and was placed on one year of interim probation. If he completes his probation without incident, the charge will be reduced to third-degree and he will be given five years of probation. If he violates that probation, he will be sentenced to two years in state prison followed by three years of post-release supervision.
According to Mr. Mitchell’s admission, he went into 8206 Depot Street in the town of Diana on March 19 with the intention of stealing medication.
Mr. Mitchell will appear in court again on Dec. 18, 2020 for final sentencing.
Brynna Hutteman-Kall, 27, Watertown, pleaded guilty to fifth-degree welfare fraud in a plea deal that is likely to see her sentenced to one year of conditional discharge if she pays the full $2,118 restitution she owes by her May 29 sentencing proceeding.
Between November 2017 and April, Ms. Hutteman-Kall admitted she had not reported all of her income and received SNAP benefits, formerly referred to as “food stamps,” for which she was not eligible.
If she does not pay back the full amount due before the proceeding, she will be sentenced to three years of probation.
Amber N. Hannibal, 30, Forestport, pleaded guilty to fifth-degree welfare fraud and second-degree offering a false instrument to file, both misdemeanors, in a deal that is likely to have her sentenced to three years of probation in her March 13 sentencing.
Jamie L. Swinney, 29, West Leyden, pleaded guilty to fifth-degree welfare fraud, a misdemeanor.
Because Ms. Swinney had already paid full restitution, she was sentenced to one year of conditional discharge and $50 in court fees. She is disqualified from receiving benefits for one year.
