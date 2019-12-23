LOWVILLE — A number of DWI guilty pleas were heard and sentences given by Judge Daniel R. King in Lewis County Court on Friday.
Christopher M. Nugent, 31, Lowville, pleaded guilty to felony operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated for an Aug. 12 incident on the Number Four Road in the Town of Watson.
Mr. Nugent was previously convicted of misdemeanor DWI in Canastota on June 9, 2014.
He was sentenced to six months in county jail followed by five years of probation, the payment of a $1,000 fine and $570 in court fees and surcharges.
Mr. Nugent’s driving license will be revoked for one year, and he will be required to have an ignition interlock device on any vehicle he operates after that for one year.
Jeremy J. Davoy, 42, pleaded guilty to felony operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and misdemeanor second-degree aggravated unauthorized operation of a vehicle. He was sentenced to five years probation, one year with an ignition interlock device and a suspended driver’s license for one year.
He is also expected to pay $570 in court fees and surcharges, having paid the $1,500 in fines and restitution before court.
Mr. Davoy admitted that he drove on Barker Road in Croghan on the night of May 24 after he had been drinking.
In May 2011, Mr. Davoy was convicted of misdemeanor DWI, causing the current charge to be a felony.
Dennis M. Hungerford, 39, Turin, pleaded guilty to felony aggravated driving while intoxicated with a child in the car and misdemeanor driving while his ability was impaired by drugs, and was placed on interim probation for a year.
With his guilty plea, Mr. Hungerford admitted he was driving with a 13-year-old child in his vehicle on state Route 12 in the town of Leyden after he had been using drugs.
If Mr. Hungerford successfully completes his probation, only the misdemeanor charge will remain on his record. If he is unsuccessful with probation, he will be sentenced to one year in county jail.
Mr. Hungerford will return to court for final sentencing on Dec. 18, 2020.
Cassandra M. Thomas, 24, Watertown, was placed on one year of interim probation after pleading guilty to felony aggravated driving while intoxicated with a child in the car, misdemeanor DWI, and endangering the welfare of a child, a misdemeanor.
Ms. Thomas admitted that she drove on North Shore Road in the town of Diana on June 8 with a 2-year-old child in the car after drinking.
If she is successful on interim probation, the felony charge will be vacated, leaving only the misdemeanors on her record. If she is unsuccessful, she will be sentenced to a year in county jail followed by three years of probation.
Elizabeth A. Villeneuve, 23, Talmidge, Ohio, pleaded guilty to felony driving while intoxicated and was sentenced to five years of probation that will be transferred to her county in Ohio.
She is also required to pay a $1,000 fine, $575 in court fees and surcharges and to install an interlock device for one year.
Ms. Villeneuve admitted to driving after drinking on June 27 in the town of Denmark on state Route 26.
Jeremy P. O’Donnell, 39, Carthage, pleaded guilty to felony operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and second-degree misdemeanor aggravated unauthorized operation of a vehicle in a deal that is likely to see him sentenced to one to three years in state prison followed by three years of conditional release as a second felony offender on Feb. 28.
Mr. O’Donnell admitted he was driving on both the Deer River Road and state Route 26 after drinking on May 31 at about 5 p.m.
On Jan. 22, 2010, he was convicted of felony aggravated DWI in Jefferson County.
Judge King said he would be sending Mr. O’Donnell to the Willard Drug Treatment Program.
Shane P. Weeks, 34, Port Leyden, pleaded guilty to aggravated driving while intoxicated, a felony, and was put in the drug court program for a year.
If he is successful, the charge will be reduced to a misdemeanor.
While at first Mr. Weeks said he is not addicted to drugs or alcohol, a prerequisite for the Drug Court program, he changed his statement after a discussion with his lawyer.
He admitted he was drunk when he drove on Kirschnerville Road in the town of New Bremen on Sept. 8, with a blood alcohol level of .20.
Mr. Weeks had a prior DWI conviction for misdemeanor DWI on June 2, 2011 in the town of Diana.
Ryan L. Kirk, 36, Constableville, pleaded guilty to felony driving while under the influence of a combination of drugs and is likely to be sentenced to one year of interim probation on Jan. 24.
If he is successful, the felony count will be reduced to a misdemeanor and he will be sentenced to three years of probation with credit for the one already served. If he violates interim probation, he will serve one year in county jail.
Mr. Kirk admitted that he had done a number of drugs including morphine, codeine, hydrocodone and morphone, among others, before driving on Denley Road in the Town of Leyden on May 27.
He was previously convicted of misdemeanor DWI on June 6, 2012 in West Turn.
Joshua D. Rogers, 34, Lyons Falls, pleaded guilty to third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and driving while under the influence of drugs, both misdemeanors. He was sentenced to a year of conditional discharge for driving without a license and three years of probation for the DWAI, to be served concurrently.
Mr. Rogers is also expected to pay $1,000 in fines and $250 in court fees and surcharges.
Mr. Rogers was originally charged with felony first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle, misdemeanor driving while ability impaired by drugs, two counts of misdemeanor second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle, a traffic infraction and failure to exercise due care while passing an emergency vehicle on Route 12 in Lyons Falls in September.
At that time, sheriff’s deputies disclosed Mr. Rogers’ driver’s license had been suspended 17 times and fully revoked due to previous incidents.
In 2017, Mr. Rogers was sentenced as a second-felony offender to 1 1/2 to 3 years in state prison with a recommendation by Judge King to participate in the Shock Incarceration program.
