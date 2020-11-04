LOWVILLE — The office of the Lewis County District Attorney has announce due to the recent increase in COVID-19 numbers, there have been changes to the town and village courts.
All criminal matters scheduled for Wednesday night in the town courts for Lyonsdale and West Turin, Leyden and village of Port Leyden will be handled virtually with no appearance in court. Those schedule for Wednesday night’s court should contact their attorney, if they have one, with questions. Thursday’s cases in towns of Lowville and Diana Court will be handled in the same manner.
Traffic matters have been adjourned. Contact the court for the next court date or visit the district attorney’s office website for the traffic reduction policy.
