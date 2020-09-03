LOWVILLE — The state COVID-19 drive-thru testing site at Lewis County General Hospital will be closed on Monday, Sept. 7, in observance of the Labor Day holiday.
Latest News
- After 39 years, the DEC declares Oswego’s Breneman site remediated
- Oswego Little League champions crowned
- Student-led “Basketball and More” provides free and safe outlet for basketball and fitness
- Public Record Oswego County Police Blotter
- The 2020 election, voting in a pandemic
- Carthage chamber seeking participants for virtual event
- Carthage chamber to pink up the park
- Lewis County COVID-19 testing site closed Labor Day
Most Popular
-
Jerry Moore: Stefanik guilty of stolen valor
-
Cuomo touts record low infection rate
-
Clarkson removes 14 students from Potsdam campus for COVID-19 violations
-
Massena’s Bogosian part of north country trio behind Tampa Bay’s bid for Stanley Cup
-
Two months after life-threatening accident in Black River, construction crew member walks down the aisle
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.