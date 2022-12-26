LOWVILLE — No injuries were reported after a house was destroyed by fire shortly after 1 p.m. Christmas Day.
In a news release, the Lowville Volunteer Fire Department said the owners of the home at 7244 Sears Pond Road in Harrisburg noticed smoke and fire coming from the wall near a wood stove. They then exited the structure with their dogs.
Fire crews rescued a cat and returned it safely to the owner.
The fire is thought to have started in the wall near the wood stove, but the origin remains inconclusive because fire crews could not access the area due to the structure being unstable.
The initial hit from fire crews came from the outside until the water supply was established which resulted in crews being able to attack the fire from inside.
Interior operations were hindered due to the fire having a head start. There was “extreme fire and heat,” the release states.
Firefighters transitioned to a defensive operation until it was safe to go back into the building and put out the hotspots.
Fire crews were dealing with the temperature, wind and snow and were on scene for almost five hours.
The Lowville department responded with crews from Martinsburg, Rodman and New Bremen.
The fire’s cause is officially undetermined, but thought to be related to an overheated wood stove pipe that was too close to combustibles, the release states.
The house and all contents were deemed a total loss.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.