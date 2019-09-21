LOWVILLE — A Watertown man admitted Friday in Lewis County Court to cashing forged checks.
Russell K. Clary, 40, pleaded guilty before Judge Daniel R. King to felony third-degree grand larceny in a plea deal in which he is expected to be sentenced Dec. 20 to 2½ to 5 years in state prison and payment of over $20,000 in restitution.
Mr. Clary admitted he cashed forged checks at the request of other people on Sept. 20, 2018, in exchange for some of the money, knowing he hadn’t performed any services or provided any goods that would have entitled him to those checks.
This turned out to be part of a large-scale scam being perpetuated by the people who solicited Mr. Clary to cash the checks, District Attorney Leann Moser said.
A second count of third-degree grand larceny and other charges were also satisfied by this plea.
Derek W. Bond, 29, Montgomery Center, Vt., pleaded guilty to fourth-degree criminal sale of marijuana in a deal that will likely have him sentenced to one year of conditional discharge and the payment of restitution, court fees and surcharges.
At the moe.down music festival on July 6, Mr. Bond admitted that he had sold marijuana to an undercover police officer.
He was originally charged with felony third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance.
Rebekah L. Pettit, 29, Watertown, was placed on interim probation as agreed upon before she pleaded guilty to felony fourth-degree insurance fraud and second-degree offering a false instrument for filing, a misdemeanor, on July 12.
Ms. Pettit was originally charged with first-degree falsifying business records, first-degree offering a false instrument for filing, third-degree grand larceny and third-degree insurance fraud, all felonies, in December 2018.
Ms. Pettit is scheduled to return to court again at the end of her probation period on Sept. 18, 2020.
Charles V. Wareham, 22, Carthage, successfully completed Lewis County Drug Court, which earned him a reduced charge of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor.
Wareham was sentenced to three years of probation with credit for the year he has already completed, 50 hours of community service and $250 in court fees and surcharges.
In September 2017, Mr. Wareham was charged after authorities found him to be in possession of methamphetamine on March 23 in the town of Croghan.
Kayla M. Weiler Larkins, 26, Port Leyden, successfully completed one year of interim probation, earning an amended charge of third-degree forgery, a misdemeanor, a reduction from the original felony charge.
She was sentenced to three years of probation with credit for the one year already served and is required to pay $50 in court fees and surcharges.
Mrs. Larkins had admitted to forging and cashing a check in 2017, and had paid the full $200 restitution before beginning interim probation.
In Judge King’s court on Sept. 6, Matthew J. Farnsworth, 39, New Bremen, pleaded guilty to second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, the highest felony drug charge possible, and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a misdemeanor in a plea deal that is likely to see him sentenced to five years in state prison.
On March 8 in his Artz Road home, Mr. Farnsworth admitted he had 109 grams of meth and a Marlin .30 caliber bolt action rifle that were found when the Lewis County Drug Task Force went in with a search warrant.
He had also been charged with second-degree unlawful manufacturing of methamphetamine and endangering the welfare of a child according to the task force news release at that time.
An active meth lab and many items used to make the drug were also reported as being in the home during the search, along with scales, packing materials and over $700 cash.
Sentencing for Mr. Farnsworth will be Oct. 18.
