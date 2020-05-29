LOWVILLE — Two Lewis County young ladies will be vying for the title of 2020 Lewis County Dairy Princess.
Due to the pandemic, the public will not be allowed to attend; however the pageant will be live-streamed starting at 1:30 p.m. Saturday on NNY360.com.
Competing are Kayla Tabolt and Hannah Raymond. During the pageant, the girls will give presentations concerning the dairy industry and will take part in an interview.
Kayla Tabolt, 15, is the daughter of Brad Tabolt and Sarah and Aaron Fuller of Carthage. Kayla attends Carthage Central School where she is active in swimming and softball.
She is on the high honor roll and is the boys swimming team manager. She is being sponsored by Norbert Farney – Cedar Hedge Farm in Castorland.
When asked why she would like to become the next Lewis County Dairy Princess she said because her “Mom and aunt have been Dairy Princesses and my sister is on the court. I also want to meet new people and get involved in the community.”
Kayla’s future plans are to graduate high school and attend college.
Hannah Raymond, 15, is the daughter of Reagan and Randy Hulbert of Lowville and Shawn Raymond of Florida. She attends Lowville Academy and Central School.
Hannah is active in FFA, cheerleading, Spotlight School of Dance, Milk Duds 4-H Club, and Jr. Holstein Club. She has been on the court for five years as a dairy ambassador.
When asked why she would like to become the next Lewis County Dairy Princess she said because she wants “to continue to promote the industry she loves and help teach others the importance of dairy.”
Hannah’s future plans are to become an ag teacher so she can continue to teach people all the aspects of agriculture.
