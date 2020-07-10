LOWVILLE — Lewis County on Friday confirmed the results of the Democratic presidential primary held June 23.
As in the rest of the state, former Vice President Joe Biden won the election with 460 votes out of the total of 686 counted.
Bernie Sanders, the independent senator from Vermont, finished second with 126 votes.
Elizabeth Warren came in as a distant third, with 29 votes cast for her. Former South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg finished fourth with 18 votes.
430 absentee ballots were cast, compared to 244 in-person votes. This year, due to COVID-19, applications for absentee ballots were sent to all registered voters in New York State eligible to vote on June 23, and the deadline to send in absentee ballots was extended to the day of the election. To ensure that no voter cast two ballots, all absentee and affadavit ballots were checked against voter rolls across the state.
There were no write-in votes cast, but 19 ballots were invalid or blank, representing a little over 4 percent of all votes cast.
