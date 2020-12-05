LOWVILLE — The Lewis County Department of Motor Vehicles is open to in-person transactions by appointment only.
The office staff is only booking transactions that need to be completed in person — license and testing.
Registration transactions, and other non-license transactions should be completed through the drop box located in the front of the DMV building. According to county clerk Jake Moser, for these types of transactions it is a much quicker turn-around time and leaves the in-person time slots for those who must appear in person to complete their transactions.
For questions regarding registration transactions or any other drop box transactions, use the following resources: www.dmv.ny.gov
NYS DMV General Help Line: 1-800-698-2931
Lewis County DMV General Help Line: 315-376-5331
To make an appointment for an in-person transaction, book an appointment at www.lewiscountydmv.setmore.com or call the Lewis County DMV appointment phone line: 315-376-9729.
