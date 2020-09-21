LOWVILLE — The Lewis County Industrial Development Agency is returning downtown to South State Street from its current location at the Center for Business — formerly Climax Manufacturing.
The agency will now be located between Kathy’s Barber Shop and National Abstract at 7551 South State St., back in the heart of downtown Lowville.
The move comes almost a year after Lewis County Industrial Development Agency sold the Center for Business building to Ox Industries in October 2019.
Ox Industries utilized the Center’s warehouse space as a tenant before deciding to purchase the building.
The Center for Business and its tenants, including the Chamber of Commerce and Journal & Republican, were able to occupy the space for one year as a part of the property transition terms.
According to a news release from the agency, the Lewis County IDA will share the new downtown space with the Lewis County Chamber of Commerce “to continue to serve the community as a one-stop shop for new business development, tourism and community resources.”
“Although the location does not provide a space for all the Center for Business tenants, the Lewis County IDA still has hopes, and plans for a shared office space concept in the future,” said an agency spokesperson.
For the time being the Journal & Republican will be without a physical office. Items for submission and payments may be dropped off at the IDA’s new location in a secure box.
Mailed items may be sent to the Journal & Republican, 260 Washington St., Watertown, NY 13601.
The Journal staff will be available via phone calls or email and by appointment.
To contact editor Elaine Avallone, call 315-377-6004 or email eavallone@lowville.com; Julie Abbass, reporter for Lewis County, 315-377-6003 or jabbass@wdt.net; advertising executive Yvonne Houppert, 315-377-6002, yhouppert@lowville.com.
“Although we will temporarily not have a physical office, the Journal & Republican will continue to cover Lewis County and the greater Carthage area as we have done in the past,” editor Elaine M. Avallone said. “We look forward, if possible, to being able to join the IDA and chamber utilizing a center for business concept which has suited us well in the past year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.