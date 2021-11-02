Lewis County election results (contested races)
Lewis County Legislature
District 7 (vote for 1)
Joshua Leviker (REP, CON) 383
Greg Kulzer (VOP) 189
District 10 (vote for 1)
Bethany Munn (DEM) 121
Jeffrey G. Nellenback (REP, CON) 470
Town of Croghan
Town Council (vote for 2)
Derek M. Gage (DEM) 150
Larry Boliver (REP) 372
Yvonne Boliver (REP) 354
Town of Denmark
Highway Superintendent (vote for 1)
Dennis Mahoney (DEM, CON) 188
Pat Mahar (REP) 273
Town of Greig
Town Council (vote for 2)
Robert A. Johnson (REP) 192
Melissa A. Bailey (REP) 125
Jeremy Gillen (LL) 174
Donald F. Mallette (DFM) 203
Town of Lewis
Town Council (vote for 2)
Ian M. Klingball (DEM) 83
Tammy Weller (REP) 170
Karl Rauscher (REP) 140
Town of Leyden
Town Council (vote for 2)
Steven M. Fox (CON) 235
Andrew Millick (FTT) 214
Lee Ann Johnson Green (WMAO) 187
Town of Lyonsdale
Highway Superintendent (vote for 1)
Steven Weber (REP) 170
Shane Rogers (WF) 95
Village of Port Leyden
Mayor (vote for 1)
Heather Collins (REP) 61
Shawn M. Smith (FTYC) 109
Town of New Bremen
Town Council (vote for 2)
Terry S. Widrick (DEM) 202
Thomas Schantz (REP, CON) 248
Joseph Aucter (REP) 346
Town of Osceola
Town Council (vote for 2)
Vickie Carpinelli (REP) 24
Randy Reynolds (REP) 59
Mark Rayome (CON) 58
Town of Watson
Highway Superintendent (vote for 1)
Stephen Skiff Jr. (REP) 283
Gregory Burker (RP) 177
Town of West Turin
Town Clerk (vote for 1)
Bethany L. Schindler (REP) 258
Mary A. Wilton (KO) 96
