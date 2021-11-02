Lewis County

Lewis County election results (contested races)

Lewis County Legislature

District 7 (vote for 1)

Joshua Leviker (REP, CON) 383

Greg Kulzer (VOP) 189

District 10 (vote for 1)

Bethany Munn (DEM) 121

Jeffrey G. Nellenback (REP, CON) 470

Town of Croghan

Town Council (vote for 2)

Derek M. Gage (DEM) 150

Larry Boliver (REP) 372

Yvonne Boliver (REP) 354

Town of Denmark

Highway Superintendent (vote for 1)

Dennis Mahoney (DEM, CON) 188

Pat Mahar (REP) 273

Town of Greig

Town Council (vote for 2)

Robert A. Johnson (REP) 192

Melissa A. Bailey (REP) 125

Jeremy Gillen (LL) 174

Donald F. Mallette (DFM) 203

Town of Lewis

Town Council (vote for 2)

Ian M. Klingball (DEM) 83

Tammy Weller (REP) 170

Karl Rauscher (REP) 140

Town of Leyden

Town Council (vote for 2)

Steven M. Fox (CON) 235

Andrew Millick (FTT) 214

Lee Ann Johnson Green (WMAO) 187

Town of Lyonsdale

Highway Superintendent (vote for 1)

Steven Weber (REP) 170

Shane Rogers (WF) 95

Village of Port Leyden

Mayor (vote for 1)

Heather Collins (REP) 61

Shawn M. Smith (FTYC) 109

Town of New Bremen

Town Council (vote for 2)

Terry S. Widrick (DEM) 202

Thomas Schantz (REP, CON) 248

Joseph Aucter (REP) 346

Town of Osceola

Town Council (vote for 2)

Vickie Carpinelli (REP) 24

Randy Reynolds (REP) 59

Mark Rayome (CON) 58

Town of Watson

Highway Superintendent (vote for 1)

Stephen Skiff Jr. (REP) 283

Gregory Burker (RP) 177

Town of West Turin

Town Clerk (vote for 1)

Bethany L. Schindler (REP) 258

Mary A. Wilton (KO) 96

