LOWVILLE — More than a dozen Lewis County employees, along with the entire Public Health Department, were recognized during the Aug. 4 county Board of Legislators meeting.
County manager Ryan Piche said the employees recognized “have gone above and beyond in service to their community” during the last six months since the pandemic hit the area.
“Almost without exception, every member of the county staff chipped in to our disaster response,” Mr. Piche said. “Some, however, did a little more. Every employee we will recognize tonight would probably say they were just doing their job — which is true. Showing up during a pandemic is what public servants do. But when you do your job exceptionally well, you deserve to be recognized.”
Cleaner Richard Ross was honored for his diligence and attention to detail. It was noted he “came in early and was sure to wipe down every surface in the courthouse, keeping the building clean and safe at all times.”
In the Department of Social Services, computer systems assistant Lisa Hurley, Lisa Hetzner of Workforce Development, senior keyboard specialist Mona Carpenter and commissioner Jenny Jones were recognized for their efforts.
Ms. Hurley made sure DSS staff had the ability to work from home and offered support.
“Without Lisa’s determination, diligence and ingenuity DSS could not have continued to provide our mandated services to our community,” Mr. Piche said.
Ms. Hetzner, working with Public Health, created a call and quarantine system.
“Lewis County has a strong depth of contact tracers available at DSS due to her hard work,” said the county manager.
Ms. Carpenter coordinated with the Office for the Aging and Strong Schools Strong Community program to ramp up the Volunteer Delivery Program to keep senior citizens cared for and safe. She was commended for “stepping up and stepping out of her title and helping her community when most needed.”
Emergency Management’s Jennifer Maracchion, on her own time and using her personal vehicle, ensured the receipt and dissemination of supplies and transported essential PPE to first responders.
Doug Nagy and Brandon Bassett, computer assistants in the Information Technology department stepped up to help solve the county’s unprecedented IT needs including facilitating employees working from home and equipping a make-shift emergency operations center.
Vicki Meyer, Nutrition Services Coordinator for the Office for the Aging, ensured older county residents received food as the congregate meal sites closed and an additional 125 people were delivered meals.
Office for the Aging director Crystal Collette helped to expand the in-home meal program for seniors and the homebound, coordinated much of the mask collection and distribution effort and assisted public health with contact tracing.
Sue Kulzer, senior keyboard specialist in the planning department, was recognized for “her dedication to the Planning Department and willingness to exceed her designated duties throughout this pandemic.”
“With her assistance in grant administration, PPE procurement and management, municipal public meeting coordination and mobility management, the Lewis County Planning Department was able to fulfill and exceed its mission,” Mr. Piche said.
Deputy treasurer Taszden Newton assisted during a critical time for preparation for the annual financial audit.
Staff in the Public Health Department saw its workload greatly increase during the healthcare crisis. Mr. Piche described Director Bob Mackenzie as dedicated, professional, humble and effective, and Director Ashley Waite as intelligent, discerning, effective and fun.
Marcia Ashline, supervising public health nurse, led case investigation and contact tracing.
Joe Austin, Public Health Planner, oversaw logistics throughout the response.
Cathy Dosztan, a service coordinator for the Early Intervention program and the Children with Special Healthcare Needs Support Program, was the lead monitor for positive cases and quarantined contacts.
Stephanie Houser Fouse, service coordinator for the Early Intervention program, was the quarantine lead monitor, maintaining daily contact with positive cases and countless people under quarantine.
Becky Kelly, Children with Special Needs Program Coordinator, trained staff as the guidelines changed, embraced learning all of the intricacies of the new statewide contact tracing computer system and improved many processes as response evolved.
Mary Kimbrell, nurse at Public Health, came out of retirement to not only work full-time to assist in COVID response, but she also assumed weekend on-call responsibilities to lighten the load for the other nurses.
Temperance Lyndaker, account clerk, has been willing to fill the gaps when needed, accepting any new duty assigned, whether it was delivering orders to quarantined individuals or monitoring quarantined individuals.
Lisa Overton, clerk, fielded thousands of phone calls, entered case data into the state reporting system and conducted case investigations, contact tracing, and quarantines.
Anna Platz, public health specialist, has stayed up to date with the latest guidance from the governor’s office and the New York State Department of Health, which at times changed by the day. She has worked with local businesses to ensure they have the information they need to keep the community safe.
Nikki Reitema, fiscal manager, and her team have been in charge of responder health and safety throughout this pandemic, ensuring all staff took adequate breaks and had enough to eat and drink while working long strenuous hours.
Ellen Scanlon, public health nurse, has conducted case investigations, contact tracing, and quarantines, all while continuing to educate the community and medical providers on the importance of immunizations and childhood lead testing. She has scheduled many appointments for each program in between fielding calls for COVID-19, rabies, and everything in between. She has recently participated in COVID testing at the hospital’s Drive-Thru Testing Clinics, always willing to work where her skills are needed.
Sarah Thomson, administrative assistant, became full-time to provide information to the public by answering thousands of phone calls as well as recorded thousands of test results into the online data base.
Maryann Vargulick, public health nurse, has conducted case investigations, contact tracing, and quarantines, all while keeping up with rabies reports and other communicable diseases, including coordinating Hepatitis A vaccines for residents associated with an outbreak in a neighboring county.
Angela Wayte, public health specialist and public information officer, has managed all public health messaging and education that has gone out to community members. She has sent 129 press releases, organized and facilitated 24 Facebook Live Sessions, organized and promoted the -Iwearmymasktoprotect campaign, and worked with other community partners around the importance of messaging during this pandemic.
Melissa Zehr, senior account clerk, as a relatively new employee, came on board and graciously learned not only her normal duties but also took on extra COVID response duties. She has assisted with data entry into the state database, helped to answer phone calls, and has also assisted with monitoring quarantined individuals.
