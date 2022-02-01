LOWVILLE — The Lewis County Ethics Board described Sheriff Michael P. Carpinelli’s use of his title and county letterhead for a “character reference” letter he wrote for a friend as an “improper and unethical” use of county property.
The three-member board convened last week and a letter with its findings and recommendation was received by County Attorney Joan E. McNichol on Monday.
In the letter, which Ms. McNichol read out loud during the Board of Legislators’ February meeting on Tuesday, the Ethics Board acknowledged that while the “prohibition of the use of official letterhead by a county official for private purposes was not specifically set forth in the local law,” it is “so common sense as not to require a special provision in the local law.”
The board also noted that the sheriff’s policies for his department do contain such a provision.
Because the sheriff is both elected and the “leader of the county law enforcement department,” the board said he “should be a role model for exemplary standards including the avoidance of the appearance of conflicts” and should “strive to set the example for others and not misuse his county office and county resources for personal matters.”
In an interview on WTNY-AM talk radio, Mr. Carpinelli said he was asked by his friend’s wife and lawyer “as the sheriff” to write a character reference for William Tryon, who pleaded guilty to misdemeanor entering a restricted building on Capitol grounds during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack.
“And what I did was, I took my — MY — official sheriff county letterhead, my county letterhead, and wrote down a character reference for the gentleman,” he said on the Start Your Day With JJ show, clarifying that he did not ask for leniency for Mr. Tryon.
The Ethics Board, however, made clear that the official Lewis County Sheriff’s Office stationary is a county resource and that “the sheriff misused his position and county resources … for personal interests that had nothing to do with the Lewis County Sheriff’s Department.” By doing so, the board maintained that the sheriff gave the appearance that his opinion was shared and sanctioned by the county.
“It’s improper and unethical for any county employee elected or appointed to use county property for personal use,” the board said.
In the final line of the letter, the Ethics Board recommended that the sheriff be “admonished” for misconduct and told that he will be expected not to “further misuse” county resources.
The letter was signed by the three members of the Ethics Board — Dennis M. Mastascusa, Charles W. Truax Jr. and John Scott Markham.
As the last act of their meeting, legislators passed a resolution to send a letter of admonishment to the sheriff as recommended by the Ethics Board and to accept the letter as the “position” of the board if a similar case arises in the future.
A letter of admonishment to Sheriff Carpinelli will be drafted by Ms. McNichol and signed by board Chair Lawrence L. Dolhof on behalf of the entire board.
