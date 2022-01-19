LOWVILLE — The three-member Lewis County Ethics Board could meet by the end of the week to review Sheriff Michael P. Carpinelli’s use of the sheriff’s office stationary for a personal letter of reference on behalf of a friend who pleaded guilty to participating in last year’s attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Using the letterhead was against his own department’s policy and, according to a statement from county legislators, gave the impression that he was representing the viewpoint and interests of the county, prompting a referral to the Ethics Board for evaluation.
The Ethics Board was formed in 2005 as part of the Lewis County Ethics Law and amended in 2007 to ensure members are from both major political parties and that only one person can be an officer or employee of the county.
The board consists of Republicans Dennis M. Mastascusa and John S. Markham and Democrat Charles W. Truax Jr.
The local law also outlines the boundaries of ethical behavior for those working for the county, whether elected or appointed. The local law and state General Municipal Law Article 18 together form the ethical standards used to measure a person’s actions.
While a breach of Mr. Carpinelli’s own department policy, it is unclear which part of the 10-point ethics code would be applicable. The code deals with conflicts of interest relating to financial gain; the acceptance of gifts; disclosing confidential information; and representing or appearing on behalf of someone else in matters to do with the county. The code also forbids county officers or employees from asking or authorizing other officers and employees to participate in an election campaign or contribute to a political committee.
A determination of misuse of county resources may also be possible, according to County Attorney Joan E. McNichol, but the determination of what provisions apply to the situation is exclusively up to the Ethics Board.
It is unknown whether the board will request the sheriff’s appearance during its investigation or what information it will use to make a determination.
“They will review the ethics law and the circumstances. They can just do an advisory opinion back to the board or they can decide to get more input from whomever and make a determination then,” Ms. McNichol said.
The Ethics Board will report back to the county Board of Legislators, leaving legislators to take action and inform the public.
“If there were some serious procedure they were going to follow, they would do a hearing and a full investigation, but we don’t know what they’re going to determine at this point,” Ms. McNichol said. “They could make any kind of a recommendation they want to the board (of Legislators) … but unless there’s something very, very serious that they find, their recommendation will be to the board for the board to take further action.”
The Ethics Board has not convened since 2011, when a nine-page decision was presented to legislators recommending to dismiss complaints against then-Legislator Richard C. Lucas, R-Barnes Corners, accusing him of having conflicts of interest that should have prompted him to abstain from voting on a bid decision and a groomer rental.
In that case, the collection of evidence and interview process took the Ethics Board from May, when the complaint was filed, to October, when the report to legislators was filed.
Ms. McNichol said the Ethics Board could convene on Mr. Carpinelli’s case by the end of the week, but no date has been set.
Mr. Carpinelli could not be reached for comment.
