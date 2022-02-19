LOWVILLE — The former Glenfield Elementary School may be sold for the second time in just over a month — this time to the county.
After an executive session Tuesday, the Lewis County Legislature’s Finance and Rules Committee voted unanimously to forward the purchase of the Glenfield building at 5960 Main St. from the person who bought it from the South Lewis Central School District last month. Shamsul Alam, president and CEO of LIIT Co., doing business as LasComp Institute of IT, paid $315,000 for it.
Final approval of the purchase will be sought by the full county board during a special meeting Thursday.
If the purchase is successful, the building will be transformed into the county’s interim human services hub while the Outer Stowe Street office building in Lowville is being gutted and upgraded.
If the deal is approved, the Department of Social Services, Office for the Aging and the Department of Community Services will be established in Glenfield before construction begins.
DSS Executive Director Jennifer L. Jones said during the county’s Health and Human Services Committee meeting that she is happy with the choice of building and cautioned legislators that a decision is needed quickly because of the significant setup time for the state to establish her department’s “circuits and networks.”
County Manager Ryan M. Piche had been in discussion with South Lewis Central School District Superintendent Douglas E. Premo about the 44,000-square-foot school when the purchase by Mr. Alam stalled. That purchase was originally anticipated to close by early October.
The former school was listed for $300,000 with Britton A. Abbey at Good Morning Realty on Jan. 19, 2021.
The county did not submit an offer at that time because, according to Board Chair Lawrence L. Dolhof, “when that came up for sale we weren’t sure what direction we were headed” with capital project planning.
Mr. Alam’s purchase offer of $220,000 had to be resubmitted several times after the original offers were collected and reviewed in April 2021 by the South Lewis Board of Education, including in May, July and November.
In each revision, the name of the purchaser had technical changes — from “LasComp Institute of IT” to “Shamsul Alam on Behalf of LasComp Institute of IT” to “LIIT Co, dba LasComp Institute of IT,” respectively, as shown in board minutes.
The dollar amount did not vary across offers.
Before the November version of Mr. Alam’s offer was accepted, the school board’s meeting minutes also indicated a vote to release Mr. Alam from the purchase contract created by the board’s approval of his May 11 purchase offer. The last version of the offer was approved after creating a new contract.
In a December interview, Mr. Premo had said there were legal reasons the school district could not step away from Mr. Alam’s offer in preference of a deal with the county. He could not be reached for further clarification.
The final vote to sell the building to Mr. Alam took place during the school board’s meeting in December.
Although Mr. Dolhof said he wished the county could have come to a cost-saving agreement with the school district, he believes it is still a good purchase.
“This is the best case scenario for us to move forward with,” he said. “I think it will be a great investment in the community and it will be utilized extensively. There’s a lot of potential in this site and in my mind justifies paying more than what we maybe should have if things went differently.”
The county does have “a couple of other scenarios” it has been working on to house various departments, he said, “but this is by far the best.”
The brick building, which sits on a 6.6-acre property, was constructed as a result of a wave of schoolhouse consolidations in the 1920s.
The 30-room General Martin Central School was completed in 1932 at a cost of $120,000. It originally had 198 students from elementary to the third year of high school, with the fourth year added a few years later, according to “History of Lewis County New York 1880-1965,” a book edited by G. Byron Bowen.
The high school joined other southern Lewis County high schools in 1960, to create the South Lewis School District.
Glenfield Elementary and Port Leyden Elementary were the last community schools remaining and were decommissioned at the end of the 2020-21 school year to bring all area students onto the South Lewis campus in Turin through a $39 million project. Part of the project was to build a new elementary school. After many failed attempts, voters approved the consolidation in November 2018.
In addition to the purchase of the former school, legislators will also select, among the bids submitted, five contracts for the renovation of the DSS building and the construction of a new Highway Department building during the special county board meeting Thursday. The meeting starts at 5 p.m. in the Legislative Board Room on the second floor of the County Court House, 7660 N. State St. in Lowville.
The 30-room General Martin Central School was completed in 1932 at a cost of $120,000. It has been known as Glenfield Elementary since 1960 and soon may be the temporary home of Lewis County’s Department of Social Services, Office for the Aging and Department of Community Services while the Outer Stowe Street offices in Lowville are undergoing renovations. Provided photo
