LOWVILLE — The Lewis County Fair board is holding a contest to design the annual coloring contest page.
The drawing, utilizing solid dark lines, must coordinate with this year’s theme “Barn in the USA,” and fit on a 8.5- by 11-inch paper. The artist’s name, age and phone number must accompany the drawing. Designs may be entered by email at fairmanager@lewiscountyfair.org or by mail to Coloring Page Submission, P.O. Box 51, Lowville, NY 13367. The submission deadline is May 31.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.