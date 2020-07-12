LOWVILLE — Although the Lewis County Fair was canceled, the enhancement calf program recipients have been named.
Hayden Hulbert and Maya Laribree each received a calf after submitting an application and essay explaining why they are deserving of the calf, how they will care for it and their personal activities and goals. .
The program is open to youths age 10 and older who are active in 4-H, dairy activities and would like to show a dairy or beef animal at the Lewis County Fair.
The calves are purchased with proceeds from the dairy building at the fair.
The winners of the calves have to show the animal for two years at the fair. The program aims to help youth start a cow family of their own and learn about caring for a dairy animal.
Hayden’s Brown Swiss calf, Paisley, was delivered to the Hulbert family’s home in May. Hayden, 11, is the daughter of Randy and Reagan Hulbert. The family has a small hobby farm where they raise diary cows, pigs and chickens.
Maya, the daughter of Marc and Christina Laribee of Denmark, received a Holstein calf — Miss T-Farm Axl Gustof — or “Goosey.” The Laribrees have a family dairy farm — Grace-Way where Maya will house her new heifer.
With the recent news of the fair being cancelled, Hayden and Maya will not get to show this year but they will continue to prepare their heifers for the 2021 fair.
The girls and their calves will be part of the virtual show for the Lewis County “Unfair Fair.”
