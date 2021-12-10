LOWVILLE — The Lewis County Fair Board of Directors is holding a contest to determine the theme for the 2022 Lewis County Fair. The 201st fair is to be held July 19 to 23.
The contest ends at noon Jan. 4. The winning theme will be selected by the fair board. The winner will receive recognition and fair goodies.
Submissions may be made via the fair Facebook page, through Instagram message or by emailing fairmanager@lewiscountyfair.org.
