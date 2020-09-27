LOWVILLE — Fall is here, which means it is time for the annual Rocky Fawcett Fall Foliage Tour hosted by the Lewis County Chamber of Commerce on Saturday.
The drive-it-yourself tour in honor of Rocky Fawcett, who started it more than 48 years ago, will take this year’s participants to the southern end of Lewis County.
Along the way there will be stops at local businesses including those along the Lewis County Cuisine Trail and beautiful views of both the Adirondack Park and Tug HIll Plateau.
“The Fall Foliage Tour is a great opportunity to support some of our local businesses and take a relaxing, scenic drive through back roads in Lewis County,”
Kristen Aucter, executive director of the Lewis County Chamber of Commerce, said. “This year especially it’s important to remember how lucky we are to live in a location that has so many beautiful and unique locations to visit and experience right in our own backyard.”
Tour booklets containing information about each stop on the tour and directions are on sale for $1 at the Lewis County Chamber of Commerce, 7551 S. State St. and at some of the participating businesses.
Participants can start the tour at any of the planned stops. The tour includes stops at area businesses and nonprofits — Lewis County Humane Society, Colwell’s Farm Market & Garden Center, Hidden Pastures Dairy, Cummings Farm Cream Line Milk, Autumn Ridge Goat Farm, West Martinsburg Mercantile, Towpath Restaurant & Lodge and The Farmhouse Boutique — where there will be special events, giveaways, raffles and discounts. There are also scenic stops at Lyons Falls boat launch, Agers Falls, Constable Hall, Steak N’ Brew and Whetstone Gulf.
In addition there will be a chance to win a ADK Tug Hill travel mug and T-shirt, to enter tag photos of the fall foliage with -lewiscountyfalltour on Instagram from Oct. 3 to 6 and the one with the most likes wins. Remember to tag @adirondackstughill on your photos.
For more information, call the chamber at 315-376-2213.
