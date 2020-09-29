CROGHAN — Castorland and Beaver Falls fire departments responded to a fire in the woods on Old State Road on Monday at about 4 p.m.
Upon arrival on the scene, firefighters found about one acre of woodlands on fire, according to a Lewis County fire report. Mutual was requested from Croghan Fire Department for an engine and tankers. The fire was under control by 6 p.m.
